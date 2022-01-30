'It's not if but when': Schools brace for new year with new covid threat

The first day back at Rhode Street School in Hamilton following level 4 COVID-19 lockdown.

Principals across the country start back at school in the coming week faced with keeping masks on children as young as eight and a raft of other covid rules.

But some fear it’s only a matter of time before schools may be forced to close with even these measures unlikely to keep Omicron out.

It will now be mandatory for all teachers, and students from Year 4 up, to wear masks indoors. Teachers must wear surgical and N95 masks, but for children that’s only recommended under the Government’s red setting.

Hamilton’s Hillcrest High School principal Kelvin Whiting​ says it’s only a matter of time Omicron spreads into schools and more work needs to be done in making sure schools can stay open.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Principals expect challenges as they prepare for masks in schools

* RAT controversy bears the stamp of Big Government

* First suspected positive case of Omicron confirmed in Taranaki



Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hillcrest High School principal Kelvin Whiting said there’s been little guidance on how a school can continue to run with low numbers of staff.

“It’s not if Omicron hits schools, but when and to what extent,” Whiting told Stuff.

The principal of over 1700 students said while there has been a lot of planning put into preventative measures, there’s been little guidance from the Government on how a school can continue to run with low numbers of staff.

Schools will also need to start implementing their own contract tracing systems where infections arise, including compiling spreadsheets to identify close contacts.

“I’ve got 170 teachers and if a large number get Omicron, or they are close contacts, and they have to go home and self-isolate, I don’t know if I will have enough teachers to run the school.

Tom Lee/Stuff Schools are also prohibited from having large gatherings, such as assemblies, in doors.

He said they could double up classes, send some students home, or revert to online learning, but if a large number of staff need to isolate for 14 days, planning will become a "nightmare”.

The school is in discussions with the Ministry of Education on how to deal with this “worst case scenario”, but there are still a lot of unknowns, he said.

“The reality is we may get to the point where we don’t have enough relievers and... it would be difficult to expect a teacher who has Omicron to still teach from home.

“That would leave us no options but to close.”

Meanwhile, Rhode St School principal Shane Ngatai​ said the hardest task this term will be making sure of parents behaviour at his Hamilton primary.

In October, the Ministry of Education revoked its instruction to schools to keep records of which students have received their Covid-19 vaccine, or those who remain unvaccinated.

Schools also can’t ask if a parent is vaccinated or not,or exclude students from activities such as trips or camps because they’re not vaccinated.

CHRIS SKELTON 11 year old Corin Schaap will be starting at South Intermediate next week and will be required to wear a mask due to Covid-19. Masks will be compulsory for all kids in school from year four upwards.

Due to these restrictions, Ngatai said, the school has asked that no parents enter into the school grounds, unless they notify the school beforehand. This excludes parents with new entrants, who will be allowed to take their children into the school grounds on the first day.

“The irony is you can walk into a restaurant and be asked to show your vaccine pass, but in a school situation we can’t, we need to treat everyone as equal, vaxxed or not vaxxed,” Ngatai said.

“But at the end of the day I’ve also got to balance that with safety, so I’m asking respectfully regardless of whether their vaccinated or not that parents limit their time at the school and don’t go into the classrooms.”

Making sure Year 4s keep their masks on the whole day will also be tricky.

He said they’ve come up with ideas like having sessions where pupils can decorate and personalise their masks to encourage them to wear them.

Year 3s who have classes with Year 4s will also be asked to wear a mask at Rhode St.

“We’ve got a lot of new students and the best thing we can do is make them feel that what we are doing is the best thing for them and that this is our new normal.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Rhode Street School principal Shane Ngatai said Year 3s who have classes with Year 4s will also be asked to wear a mask at Rhode St.

MoE Operations and Integration hautū (leader) Sean Tedd said he recognised the challenges school leaders have navigating the changes.

He said last week the Government announced that case management and contact tracing will be managed differently in light of the Omicron variant and MoE are working with the Ministry of Health to update its toolkits for school leaders.

“Our immediate priority is to support schools and kura to reopen for the start of the year and to operate safely,” Tedd said.

“As we have been doing throughout the Covid-19 response, our regional offices have regular catch-ups with school leaders to answer any questions they have and identify what, if any, support they will need to implement changes needed.

He said their regional offices will continue to work closely with local schools, kura and centres to provide support, including help to find alternatives if a relief teacher is not available.

He encourages any school, kura or centre facing staffing challenges to contact their regional office.