Snorkeller who died in Coromandel water-incident named

Rewiti Hokianga, 32, died after being pulled from the water (File photo).

A snorkeller who died after a water-incident in Coromandel has now been named.

He was Rewiti Hokianga, 32, from Hamilton.

Hokianga died after emergency services pulled him out of the water to give them medical attention on January 22 at Otara Bay.

Police inquiries into his death continue on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their findings in due course.

The number of drownings had dropped in New Zealand over the last 40 years, however this summer has become one of the deadliest summers in the water.

Fourteen people during Christmas and New Year holiday period drowned, the highest toll since the summer of 1982-83.

Since January 8, six people have drowned in rivers, including four who died within a week in the Manawatū River.

Three people died in the water on Boxing Day: a man at Karioitahi, another man at Waiwera Beach in north Auckland and a woman at Waikanae Beach in Kāpiti.