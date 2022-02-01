Firefighters continue to dampen down large north Waikato scrub fire

A scrub fire broke out near Meremere on Sunday night, and up to 70 firefighters and helicopters were needed at its peak.

Firefighters are returning to the scene of a large vegetation fire in northern Waikato to continue to dampen down the blaze.

Crews spent most of Monday dampening down fire near Meremere, which continued to burn since starting on Saturday night.

At its peak, helicopter crews supported up to 70 firefighters battling to extinguish the fire in northern Waikato, on Sunday, Fire and Emergency Northern Region shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

The fire burned over five hectares of native bush, including peat east of Meremere, but was brought under control by Monday evening.

SUPPLIED The fire closed the railway for a time, but it was opened on Monday afternoon to allow two trains to pass.

The fire was reported just before 7pm on Sunday and brigades from both the Counties Manukau and Waikato Districts responded.

It was contained by late Monday afternoon, a statement from Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Thomas Harre said, and firefighters were mopping up areas on the fireground.

The railway was closed for a time but was opened to allow two trains to pass.

Seven crews remained at the scene on Monday afternoon, he said. Helicopter operations had been suspended.

Waikato and Coromandel were on high alert for scrub, forest and grass fires after receiving little rain since December.

Fire and Emergency district manager Daryl Trim earlier said people needed to stay informed about fire restrictions, and double-check that embers were fully extinguished.

Last week alone, he said, local brigades had to attend two preventable fire which left crews fully stretched.

One fire on Friday, caused by a rubbish fire pit at Lake Kārapiro, required a helicopter plus Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Pirongia and Hamilton Ops Fire brigades.

Another at Pokuru, near Te Awamutu, started by two separate old rubbish fires, ended up burning four hectares of grass, with the responding brigades saving a house, aided by a wind shift.

While both of these incidents didn’t end up being significant, Trim said it’s only a matter of time before a fire gets out of control and threatens on a house or, worse, puts someone at risk.

“If you are in an area where there is a prohibited fire season – like Coromandel and Waikato District – there is a total fire ban. No fires are permitted, including rubbish fires.”