One killed in serious crash in Te Aroha

A person has died following a serious crash in Te Aroha in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services received reports of the serious crash on Stanley Road South, Te Aroha, around 3.20am.

A vehicle had reportedly left the road and crashed into a fence.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and the road remains closed while the investigation is underway.

There are cordons at the intersections of Stanley Road South and Mace Road, Stanley Road South and McCabe Road, Stanley Road South and Wagstaff Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area on Sunday morning.