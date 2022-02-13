Police say they can't be everywhere and street racers 'not a huge' safety concern in Waikato

It could be 4pm, 12am, or 2am when the street racers show up, a resident said. And Crawford St, Te Rapa, ends up “just a mess”.

The sounds of car exhaust, skidding tyres, and loud voices wake Hamilton residents about four times a week.

A man who lives near Crawford St in Te Rapa says his neighbourhood is terrorised by boy racers who do burnouts and rip up the road – seemingly without consequences, despite his repeated reports.

Police set up a team to target illegal street racing in March last year, but Waikato's top road cop says resources are tight and targetting boy racers takes officers away from preventing crashes on Waikato roads.

Meanwhile, Hamilton City Council is considering a light vehicle restriction to stop the illegal street racing.

Tom Lee/Stuff Boy racers rip up Crawford St in Te Rapa three or four times a week, says a man who lives nearby.

“I have the pleasure of listening to them every night,” said nearby resident Hayden Fraser. “Anywhere from five minutes to an hour and a half.”

He has called the police 35 times about the issue since the end of October, but has never seen an officer at the scene.

Boy racers occupied the street on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, he said – sometimes Wednesday and Thursday too.

It could be 4pm, 12am, or 2am. Sometimes it was a handful of people, sometimes it was 15 to 20.

He was constantly woken up in the middle of the night, but the disturbance had got worse in the last six months.

“It’s a big open space and the cops never show up, so they can just get away with it,” Fraser said.

As the father of a three-year-old daughter, and with another due any day now, he was frustrated.

“If it wasn’t in the middle of the night I wouldn’t care.”

He took things into his own hands and wrote down number plates, even chased a guy down to get him to stop for police.

Nothing was done, he said. The boy racers continued, free of consequences.

Fraser understood the police were under resourced, but wanted a solution. “It’s a big problem,” he said.

Bruce Jarrett, 71, was punched in the head at the intersection of Meadway Rd and Kakaramea Rd after asking boy racers to move off the main route they were blocking (First published on January 13).

He complained to the Hamilton City Council about the road damage.

“There's rubber everywhere, tyres hanging on signs. I’ve seen them changing tyres, so they can do more skids.

“It’s just a mess down there.”

A council spokeswoman confirmed there had been a call about the Crawford St area in January, and staff met with the customer about the issue.

Those with complaints about “unsafe driving, vehicle noise and related issues” should go to police first, she said.

“However, we do assist NZ Police with these types of activities.”

She said the council could implement a restriction on light vehicles entering the street at certain times, but the change would need public consultation.

Council staff had been in touch with police to progress the ban on Crawford St, along with a few other streets that had similar issues.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police numbers are limited, Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Jeff Penno said. “We can’t be everywhere.”

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said the police operation to target boy racers was ongoing, with officers involved on the weekend.

Penno said staff had access to data that catalogued when members of the public called police about boy racers, and used that to target the activity.

He said they knew the times, dates, and locations and where the illegal street racing would occur.

“The problem has been around since vehicles were invented.”

But, staff had to be pulled off the highways – where they were committed to stopping people from speeding – to respond, he said.

“We have limited numbers. They [boy racers] don’t pose a huge road safety risk for us.

tom lee/Stuff Hamilton City Council is looking into a restriction on light vehicles entering the street at certain times.

“We can’t be everywhere. We have to make sure what we are doing is evidence-based.”

It was not a problem specific to the Waikato region, and was happening all over the country, he said.

Penno said police encouraged people to enjoy their hobbies, but when that hobby became dangerous and damaged the roads, police stepped in.

Police were mostly concerned about noise disturbance, and damage to the roads.