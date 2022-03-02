Stalwart of Waikato local government hanging up his chains after 12 years as mayor

Waikato District Council Mayor Allan Sanson at his home near Huntly.

A stalwart Waikato mayor is hanging up his mayoral chains and going back to more time on the farm after 12 years of a job he says you “live and breathe”.

The region’s longest-standing current mayor and Waikato Mayoral Forum chairman, Waikato district’s Allan Sanson, announced on Tuesday he’s not contesting the local body elections this year.

He told Stuff of his “love and passion” for serving the region but also of the odd stoush and his fear about online trolls scaring people away from local government.

Son of a long-standing Waikato family – at least five generations born and bred in the region – Sanson has clearly had a great time since starting in local government in 2001 and assuming the mayoralty in 2010.

“I don’t see myself sitting out on a pedestal somewhere,” he said.

But there’s quiet pride at his length of time wearing the mayoral chains. “To achieve 12 years...is a testament to who you are and what you are.”

Being chosen to head the mayoral forum was an honour. “It’s been incredibly challenging at times.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Waikato District Council Mayor Allan Sanson with wife Trisha.

Noting the saying about it being hard to herd cats, he said other mayors weren’t exactly cats “but they’re all individuals”.

So why is a man at the top of his game heading off?

“Twenty-one years in local government, last 12 years as mayor...this job is a 24/7 job. It never leaves you, you live and breathe it.”

A former mayor had always advised him to go out on top.

“I’ve reached a milestone in my career, so it’s time to go out.”

Stuff Allan Sanson has been Waikato District Mayor for 12 years. He’s pictured in 2012.

It will give him more time with wife of 44 years Trisha, his four grandchildren and for work on his dairy, drystock and cropping farm around Huntly, where he’s lived for decades.

He’s most loved interacting with people, is proud of the economic development gains he’s helped achieve and has also enjoyed getting small things done, like getting a road or driveway sorted.

Sanson declines to go into much detail about his experience of the “nasty” side of politics but says he’s worried about the growing influence of online discourse.

“I think the nasty side of politics these days is the trolls on social media.

“It can scare good people off,” he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Dealing with Covid has been “harrowing”, said Waikato District Council Mayor Allan Sanson, left. He’s pictured with Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest in October 2021, when they voiced concerns with the DHB's lack of engagement on reaching vaccine targets.

Also, Covid-19 had been “a harrowing experience” on his watch and “something I hope we never have to endure again”.

His grit shows as he recounts a run-in with Civil Defence bosses who wanted his local-council trained staff deployed in Hamilton rather than doing their job at council HQ in Ngāruawāhia, where they wanted to be.

“I made it clear the text book wasn’t working in this case.

“I told a few people to forget legislation and the rule book.”

The district council staff stayed put.

Christel Yardley/STUFF Waikato Mayor Allan Sanson, second from right, helps cut a ceremonial ribbon at train service Te Huia’s Raahui Pookeka station in Huntly. Assisting him is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Māori King Tuheitia and other dignitaries.

Sanson pays tribute to the many great staff he’s worked with over the years, particularly chief executive Gavin Ion.

But his warmest tributes are for Trisha, who he says has been a true partner in his local government work.

“Everything we do, we do as a team.”

She’s supported him at night meetings.

“We used to call them date nights”, he laughed. They provided a chance to talk amid his busy schedule.

Sanson “probably wouldn’t be averse” to somehow keeping his finger in the local government pie after stepping down, if there was an opportunity to help out and share his knowledge.

But, he added, “I’m not one of those people who want to hang around and pop up all over the place”.