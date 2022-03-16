Tourists shall now pass: Waikato's biggest players welcome border reopening dates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the border will fully reopen for Australian tourists in April, and then visa-waiver countries a month later.

Waikato’s tourism sector is celebrating the news of reconnecting with the rest of the world after three long years of struggling to fill the hole in their business.

On Wednesday, the Government announced it will open New Zealand’s border to vaccinated Australian tourists from 11.59pm on April 12.

Then, on May 1, tourists from visa-waiver countries, like the US, UK, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada and Singapore, will be able to enter New Zealand for the first time in more than 700 days.

Now seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel”, the region’s biggest players say they welcome their arrival, but are realistic that it will be some time before they see significant change.

READ MORE:

* Unlike Tolkien's tales, Sammy the Seal's story at Hobbiton has come to an abrupt end

* Friendly seal joins hobbits and elves for a piece of the action at Hobbiton

* Coronavirus: Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown impacts 'heavily' on Coromandel tourism industries



Tom Lee/Stuff Pre-Covid the hugely popular Hobbiton movie set would host around 650,000 people yearly with 90 per cent of the crowd being international tourists.

There’s a “real buzz” in the air that the industry hasn’t felt for quite some time, Hobbiton deputy chief executive Shayne Forrest ​told Stuff.

“It’s been a very long two years but now to have a date that we’re reconnecting with the world is very exciting and a huge step in the recovery of the whole industry,” Forrest said.

Pre-Covid the hugely popular Tolkien movie set would host around 650,000 people yearly with 90 per cent of the crowd being international tourists.

In 2020, that dropped significantly to around 70,000.

TOM LEE/STUFF Hobbiton Deputy chief executive Shayne Forrest said they are excited to reconnect with the world again.

In a bid to survive they were forced to drop their staffing numbers from 320 to 26, before slowly rebuilding to 50 this year as New Zealanders began to “experience their own backyard” again.

“We’re hoping to get back to the 100-150,000 (visitor) mark now that we’re open again.

“But we are realistic that will take some time.”

Tourism Holdings CEO Grant Webster​ is also ecstatic about the news.

As operator of Discover Waitomo Group among other ventures, he said the border reopening in April and May brings a huge sense of relief to an industry that’s been suffering for years.

For the last three years Waitomo has been one of the hardest hit towns in Waikato.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Australian tourists Brandon Woods and Monique Baker talk about their first day in New Zealand at the Hobbiton movie set.

With 90 per cent of its visitors being international prior to Covid, domestic tourists haven’t filled the hole.

Due to that, he said it will take some time for the region and New Zealand to rebuild its name internationally, but is hopefully the industry will get there.

“New Zealand has fallen behind core trading partners from a tourism perspective. The US has been open, Canada has been open, Australia has been open, and they’ve all been pushing into our markets very strongly.

“We will still lose money this year, but... we can now look at the next financial year and look at it really positivity.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff For the last three years Waitomo has been one of the hardest hit towns in Waikato (File Photo).

Meanwhile, along the peninsula it’s a bit more gloomy.

As Thames Coromandel is now entering its quietest season, it will take some time to get the “travel engine back into motion again”, Destination Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden​ said.

“Thames Coromandel and Hauraki is very much a summer destination,” Dryden said.

“We will see some increase, but it won’t be hugely significant.”

At the very least, he said, a set date will give tourism providers time to plan ahead.

“Now is better than never.

“It will give our industry confidence heading into next summer that the tourists will be there.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff It will be awhile before the peninsular sees a significant increase to tourist numbers, Destination Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden said.

News that Australian visitors could arrive just before Easter is worth celebrating, interim Hamilton & Waikato Tourism general manager Nicola Greenwell said.

Pre-Covid, about 25 to 30 per cent of visitors to the Waikato were international tourists, and Australia was the region’s biggest market.

It had been an extremely tough two years for tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors, Greenwell said.

“They have a few weeks to start to gear back up, recommission any equipment that had been hibernated, begin recruitment for reemploying staff, and be ready to welcome our overseas visitors with open arms.”

She expected pent-up interest from international visitors, but thought they’d filter through rather than arriving in an immediate rush.

The events sector also needs some good news, Greenwell said, and relaxation of the 100-person limit for gatherings would be welcomed.