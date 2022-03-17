Limited fuel price competition, greater distances to search for bargains - how are small towns coping?

We’ve all been stunned by petrol prices jumps – how are some of our smaller towns coping, given limited competition?

Big petrol price rises are always as welcome as the proverbial hole in the head.

But problems are potentially worse for motorists in smaller towns with fewer gas stations and less fuel price competition, plus greater, gas-guzzling distances to drive in search of a bargain.

After fuel tax cuts to ease the effects of what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a “global energy crisis”, checks with businesses in Waikato’s Coromandel Town in the northwest, and in and around Ōhakune to the south, indicate locals aren’t too fazed at the moment by being in smaller centres. But they agree there’s scope for problems.

“Of course [petrol price rises are] hurting a lot of people,” said Karen Huitema, an owner of the Star and Garter Hotel in Coromandel Town.

READ MORE:

* Petrol prices soar towards $3 mark in Wellington, experts warn it's the new normal

* Petrol prices are at record highs with fuel costing $3 per litre at some Auckland stations



STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson details new measures the Governement will undertake as petrol prices rise.

But she said at least they had two competing stations, BP and GAS.

Prices on Thursday night at BP were $2.89 a litre for 91, $2.99 for 95 and $2.19 for diesel, while GAS equivalents were $2.86, $2.99 and $2.47, indicating some variation.

Huitema said it could be difficult to go further afield for a cheaper price, with both the closest centres – Thames and Whitianga – about an hour’s drive away.

“It limits where people can get gas.”

123RF There’s concern higher petrol prices could put big city tourists from driving to Ōhakune.

At Ohakune’s sole gas station, BP, prices were higher: $3.16 for 91, $3.14 for 95 (older stock) and $2.60 for diesel. Some 10 kilometres down the road in Raetihi, the prices were $2.82 for 91, $2.98 for 95 and $2.38 for diesel.

So some local variation was available. But, if motorists wanted to hunt further afield, there was a 30-minute drive to Waiouru and about 45 minutes to Whanganui, a local attendant said.

Still, Thomas Begeman, the owner of the Snowman Lodge and Spa in Ōhakune, said the situation with fuel prices wasn’t having a big impact on his business at this stage.

However, he was concerned high fuel prices could put tourists off.

“If anything, maybe customers don’t want to drive from Auckland and Wellington.”