One dead, another critically injured after crash on State Highway 27 at Matamata

Police were called about a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 at 7.56am.

One person has died at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 in Matamata.

Emergency services were notified of the crash in Tatuanui just before 8am on Saturday.

St John sent one helicopter, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene, a spokeswoman said.

It treated one patient in a critical condition, who was flown to Waikato Hospital, and one person in a minor condition who was driven to hospital in an ambulance.

A section of the highway would be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigated, police said.

Diversions were in place at Cussen Rd and Ngarua Rd.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.