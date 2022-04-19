Winter is coming: Coromandel's last hurrah before the quiet season

Glass Bottom Boat Tours’ Hayley Jones said this season has been a struggle.

Coromandel business owners are hoping to cash up large in the next few weeks, in a last ditch effort to fill the coffers before their hibernation period.

The popular beach destination managed to make it through summer this year after a near $26 million loss between August and October.

However, the combination of no international visitors, bad weather and businesses being forced to shut up shop due to staff getting Covid has killed the district’s start to the shoulder season.

Whitianga operators now say they are relying on Aussies and the school holidays to get them through the colder months.

“This is our last chance to make money to get us through winter,” Whitianga’s Glass Bottom Boat Tours owner Hayley Jones​ told Stuff.

Following the easing of restrictions for Aucklanders in mid-December, the district had its busiest December in the last three years.

There was an average of 39,132 domestic visitors for every day of December, compared to an average of 30,580 daily visitors in December 2020.

This peaked on New Year’s Day to 79,311, up from 58,533 the previous year.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A number of businesses in the district have had to close doors recently due to staff having to isolate.

But for ocean tourism ventures – such as Jones’ – the increased numbers made little difference with bad weather keeping them on land most days.

“I’ve been the owner for nine summers and this has got to be the worst summer yet.”

She said the combination of cyclones and consistent easterlies – Coromandel’s “worst wind direction” – led to cancellation of many bookings, particularly over the long weekends.

“I feel like we’ve spent more time off the water than on it.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Harry and Her owner Tim Stephens said their online store has helped keep the business going while demand has been slow.

Now they are having make up the money they lost over the season.

“We don’t close down over winter, but how well we do in summer dictates how we treat winter.”

She said if they don’t make up the money in the coming weeks, they will have to make cuts elsewhere.

“We hope that people just keep travelling around and exploring. There are a lot of businesses really hurting out here, and we really need our domestic market.”

For Tim Stephens​, owner of clothing store Harry and Her, things have been quiet since mid-February.

“It feels like winter has come early,” Stephens said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Coromandel’s shoulder season is between February and May.

The local clothing store located in Whitianga, Whangamatā and Waihī Beach went “mental” over Christmas and New Years as young Aucklanders and Hamiltonian spent up large in the district.

While Easter Weekend added an extra boost, Stephens said he’s uncertain it will last much longer with more youth being conscious about their spending due to inflation.

“I’m not convinced it will be as busy.

“A few Aussies might help, but it will be way, way quieter than usual, especially if the snow is good.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Stoked Restaurant and Deli owner Bex Driscoll opened Stoked deli last year just before Auckland and Waikato went into lockdown.

Bex Driscoll​, however, is optimistic the peninsular will survive through the winter.

Having owned Stoked Restaurant on the waterfront for the last six years, and more recently Stoked Deli, Driscoll has never seen Whitianga’s hospitality so full of Kiwis this time of year.

Normally in April and May, she said, the peninsular relies on international tourists to wine, dine and spend, but a growing number of Kiwis relocating to the coast has help cushion the covid blow.

“A lot of people are relocating from the cities... and Whitianga is just going off,” Driscoll said.

“We’ve got heaps of customers who are quite high up in their industry and because of Covid they just want to work at home now, so they’re now living permanently at their batch or relocating.

That, added with the Government’s decision to move to Orange in time for long weekends, school holidays and the borders reopening, has Driscoll believing things will improve for the town.