Financial hangover for Wintec, Waikato University as international students trickle back in

University of Waikato has been allocated 159 students this year while Wintec will take about 50.

Tertiary leaders are preparing for a financial hangover as they begin to rebuild relationships with international student markets.

The Government announced in February it would be allowing 5000 students into the country from the middle of the year after the overseas student tap was turned off in 2020.

Of that, the University of Waikato has been allocated 159 students while Wintec can take about 50. Before the pandemic, international students contributed 20-25% to both institutes’ revenues.

Wintec chief executive Dave Christiansen​ told Stuff they will take what they can get at the moment while Waikato University vice-chancellor Neil Quigley​ predicts it will be another two to three years before numbers bounce back meaningfully.

"Fifty is only a tiny fraction of what we used to get,” Christiansen​ said.

“We will be lucky if we are treading water by the end of the year.”

In 2019, Wintec's revenue was $96.8m with international fees – excluding its offshore consultancy and colleges – making up $19m.

By 2021, their revenue stayed the same – with higher numbers of domestic students – but their fees from international students halved, leading to an overall loss of $4.7m.

Christiansen predicts it will be worse next year with many of the international students due to graduate.

Stuff International student numbers at Wintec were 1,203 in 2019, 1,089 in 2021 and 409 in 2021.

"There will be almost no returning international students left next year, so even just to get a new intake will be hard.

"It would be great to have the border open to everyone sooner rather than later.”

For Waikato University, having the ability to do online classes has softened the blow, but getting the numbers up to where they were prior to Covid-19 will be just as challenging.

In 2020, the university had 2549 international students – 532 of which were online – and that dropped to 1845 with 820 online learners last year.

The institutes' revenue from international student tuition fees was on the rise at $47.6m in 2019, but by 2021 it had dropped to $24.8m.

Vice-chancellor Neil Quigley said it’s likely that will be halved again this year with a total intake of 800-900 international students predicted.

“The Government has taken a cautious approach and one of our challenges is that it’s more cautious than some of those other countries where international students would consider studying as an alternative to New Zealand such as Canada, the UK and Australia,” Quigley said.

The institute will begin marketing towards internationals in June, but it’s unlikely their numbers will bounce back for another two to three years, he said.

“My hope is that next year New Zealand is much more open and Immigration NZ develops its capacity and focus towards international students.

“Their ability to scale up the issuing of visas will impact how quickly we can get back to the numbers we once had.”