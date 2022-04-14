Back to the city - events kick off to help stimulate city centre

Hamilton's Victoria on the River inner-city park is one of the picturesque spots downtown.

Getting Hamiltonians back to the inner city will see a series of events aimed at attracting people to come and enjoy what’s on offer over the next several months. Stephen Ward reports.

Two key events are happening on Thursday for the push to get more people working and shopping in inner city Hamilton as we adapt to Covid-19 – one involving a council decision and the other a traditional search for sweetness at this time of year.

It comes after the positive Government announcement for businesses on Wednesday that Aotearoa was dropping to the orange traffic light setting.

Hamilton City Council is due to decide whether $85,000 will be allocated to support a drive by the Hamilton Central Business Association to generate more foot traffic and support businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Also, an association-organised Easter egg hunt, starting in Garden Place, is due to be the first of a wide range of planned events over coming months, organised by the association to get people back to the city.

READ MORE:

* Back to the city - getting Hamilton's CBD buzzing again as we adapt to Covid-19

* Eateries note increase of customers as Covid-19 rules loosened

* Get out the cowbells: Chiefs crowds cleared to return to Waikato Stadium as gathering limits lift



Association general manager Vanessa Williams was stoked about the orange setting announcement, which means no gathering limits indoors or out, and an easing of other indoor restrictions. “I was particularly excited to see this change ... I was ever hopeful.”

She’s also confident of approval for the $85,000 in funding from the council, which is collaborating with the association.

“The council and the association both recognise the need for a vibrant city centre.”

She believed the spend would provide value for money.

Stuff Sustaining a good mix of hospitality and retail offerings in the inner city is important for local well-being, says Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams.

“To keep our central city, with its unique offerings, we look to support from the council.

“The economic benefits of keeping the dollars circulating in the city will help ensure a strong economic outlook for the wider region. It will also help support the city and the region during eventual post-Covid recovery.”

Electronic spending figures for the Hamilton CBD show a drop from $687 million in 2019 to $649 million and $665 million in the next two calendar years during the pandemic.

Hospitality, which fell from $104 million in 2019 to $81 million in each of the next two years was by far the worst affected.

Also, the final quarter of last year saw a marked decline in overall electronic spending in the CBD to $165 million, down $18 million and $24 million respectively on the previous two years’ final quarters. However, some other sectors improved somewhat overall or were similar.

The association is hoping its drive to get more workers and shoppers visiting central Hamilton again will help reverse the declines and stimulate growth.

It’s already started running a series of promotions whereby people can win a $500 shopping spree at the outlets of their choice, and will do more in this space.

“We’re looking to reward people currently shopping in the CBD,” said Williams.

Central city Easter egg hunts for children starting Thursday will carry on till Monday, in collaboration with the library and Centre Place.

There will be school holiday promotions via social media highlighting inner city entertainment options, such as escape rooms, bowling, the museum, free food and free movies in Garden Place.

May will see more free movies, art displays, and an already-sold-out dinner at six venues, and a concert. A Mother’s Day promotion will also be held.

Supplied Getting the vibe back into the inner city – the House on Hood outside area one night earlier this month.

The association is also collaborating with Waikato University and the Lawrenson Group on an “O Week Reloaded” series of events in May after the cancellation of O Week in February.

“We have a huge student market at the university and Wintec on our doorstep, as well as other education providers, and we want them to have a special opportunity to enjoy the central city too,” said Williams.

“And O Week always does this.”

Organising a programme of events is also underway for Matariki, and the first new national Matariki holiday on June 24.

“I think this will be a great launch and celebration of the new Matariki holiday and tying it in with our campaign is a great opportunity for us.”

A Boon After Dark lighting and sculpture display will be held in Garden Place and Victoria on the River in June and July. “And we will look to leverage this and create an electrifying movie night. It will be a drawcard all on its own. There will be amazing work on show,” Williams said.

June will see opportunities for people to go on guided inner city trails to look at different aspects of the CBD.

Half price public transport for the next few months will be helpful for ensuring the success of the campaign, Williams said.

Statistics on CBD spend rates and pedestrian traffic will be gathered to assess the success of the campaign.

Williams said success was crucial. “It’s important to sustain a wide variety of retail and hospitality offerings in the city, including a mix of independent operators and nationwide chains.”