More than 80 people arrested for ram raids since February 1

The aftermath of a ram-raid at Hillcrest Superette in Hamilton (file photo).

Waikato police have recovered more than $100,000 of stolen property in the last month as ram-raid style burglaries continue to plague businesses.

Operation Pryor was launched by Waikato district police in February to target the ram-raiders, and have arrested more than 80 people and recovered more than $100,000 of stolen property since February 1.

Most of the offenders were young people, police assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said.

Police intelligence showed 88 per cent of the offenders nationally were under 20 years old, and many were under 17.

READ MORE:

* Gucci targeted by Auckland ram-raiders

* Rising retail crime is uglier, more violent, more organised, and costs households at least $800 a year in higher prices

* Nine apprehended after Auckland ram raid, including '11-year-old driver'



Two 16 years old boys were arrested early on Tuesday in Waikato after ram-raiding a Four Square in Te Aroha.

Police were called to the store on Whitaker St at 11.30pm, and found the stolen vehicle used to gain entry.

A group of people were seen leaving in another allegedly stolen vehicle, before they were sighted running from an address in Waharoa.

Police found property related to the burglary at the address, and found the offenders at a different Waharoa address.

The pair appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court on Tuesday.

“As a clear youth offending issue, this is wider than police,” Chambers said.

“We need our communities to work alongside us and partner agencies to support young people onto a better path.”

But the number of arrests showed the great work police staff were doing in responding to burglaries and holding people to account.

He was confident officers were making progress in addressing this type of crime in the community.

“Police continue to remain focused on investigating and preventing this sort of offending, which is affecting a number of communities presently.”