Cash boost to help get Hamilton CBD humming again

Getting more of the sweetness and sparkle back into Hamilton’s central business district has been given a financial boost by Hamilton City Council’s decision to confirm $85,000 for a revitalisation campaign.

Councillors have unanimously endorsed the allocation of the money. It will be used in a programme being run by the Hamilton Central Business Association to help the CBD recover from the “unprecedented freeze” caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and other restrictions.

The campaign is designed to boost economic and social activity in the central city, as we adapt further to living with the virus, by getting more workers and shoppers to return, whilst bearing safety in mind.

The council hui heard praise for the effort put into developing the multi-faceted campaign and the collaborative input from businesses – including the Waikato Times – through funding, products and in-kind support.

But there was also concern that hospitality venues and small businesses outside the CBD were missing out on support due to the focus on the inner city.

The $85,000 represents about a third of the campaign’s total value, deputy chief executive Sean Murray told the meeting.

Of the scale of input from business, Murray said: “I think that's the first time I’ve seen that happen.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said signs of life in the CBD were “starting to seep back”.

Mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the campaign at Thursday’s extraordinary meeting, saying “we’ve all been through a very hard time ... and the CBD has taken a really hard hit during Covid times”.

She said it was now good to see signs of rejuvenation and life “starting to seep back”.

Of the Covid-induced exodus from the CBD, deputy mayor Geoff Taylor said: “It’s been abandoned in a sense.

“We’re all too aware of the unprecedented freeze our central city and other central cities have undergone since Covid arrived in our shores.”

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Getting more of the economic and social sweetness and sparkle back into Hamilton's inner city is kicking off in a campaign starting over Easter.

The association’s holistic campaign was about saying welcome back to the CBD as the country generally tries to come out of the “nightmare” of recent years, Taylor said.

“Now is the time to start being optimistic again. Now's the time for hope, now's the time for recovery.”

The well-timed campaign had a great “feel good” aspect. “Let’s all help out.”

Councillor Ewan Wilson said the campaign was a clear signal the city was open for business. “I hope this will encourage more firms to encourage their staff to come back.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Covid-19 has meant an “unprecedented freeze” on the CBD, says deputy-mayor Geoff Taylor.

The campaign would accelerate the rejuvenation already happening, said councillor Sarah Thomson.

“After months of being on Zoom, I think people are craving personal connection with one another and [are] also just really keen to get out and about”.

Councillor Mark Donovan said he’d almost given up on Hamilton some years ago because of where it was heading. He believed a vibrant CBD was the “soul of a good city”.

“I’m starting to now see some of that stuff come back. I can see it in this plan.” However, good execution was a key, Donovan added.

Commenting on the multi-sector collaboration, finance committee chair Rob Pascoe said it helped get activities that the city wants “rather than what council thinks the city might need”.

However, Pascoe voiced concern at the way the focus tended to be on helping the inner city, and the risk of forgetting about Hamilton’s suburbs. He said that where he lives the Borman Rd and Rototuna Village shopping facilities had become more important under Covid restrictions.

“There are hospos, and small mum and dad businesses in those areas. So I think we need to also be careful that we don’t just focus on one area of the city, and put all our financial resources and energies into that.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Councillor Rob Pascoe was also concerned about businesses in the suburbs.

“We need also to be cognisant of the fact that there are ... small businesses that need similar support, and I think at times maybe they do get overlooked.”

Meanwhile, in a statement endorsing the $85,000 contribution, the Waikato Chamber of Commerce said the association’s campaign should be one of several that councillors invest in over the next two years to boost Hamiltonians’ enjoyment of the Waikato River and the CBD.

The $85,000 should be the start of sustained investment, not just a one-off, said chief executive Don Good.

“Now is the time to invest in a stunning city centre that everyone can be proud of and enjoy.”