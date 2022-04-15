Stuck in 10km traffic jam as holidaymakers head for Coromandel

Traffic lined up on the way to Kopu and the Coromandel Peninsula on Friday.

Traffic was crawling along State Highway 25 towards the Kopu bridge Friday afternoon as holidaymakers headed east towards the Coromandel Peninsula for the long weekend.

Nicola Brennan-Tupara was stuck in in the jam about 2pm after a journey from Hamilton via the Waikato Expressway, Te Kauwhata and Maramarua.

“It is crawling pretty much from Maramarua,” she told Stuff, “a lot of Aucklanders heading to Coromandel for the long weekend.

“I’m finally coming up to the Kopu bridge now. It’s very exciting.”

Things had been progressing smoothly via their chosen route until they got to State Highway 25.

“That's when we regretted coming that way,” she said, adding it may have been better to travel over via back roads.

The traffic overlay on Google maps showed the jam snaking about 10km back from the Kopu bridge, a well-known pinch point on the holiday highway.

Waikato police said Friday afternoon they hadn’t heard of any major traffic disruptions in the region, although roads were busy as usual on a holiday weekend.