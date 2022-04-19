Taupō music lovers in for a treat

A group of up-and-coming musicians, including Taupō's own Fergus Byett, will be performing some much loved classics at the next Taupō Midday Concert.

Students from the University of Waikato's Conservatorium of Music are back to perform a concert that promises to cater to a wide variety of classical tastes featuring some of New Zealand's leading violinists, flautists, pianists and singers.

The university's senior piano lecturer Katherine Austin said the Conservatorium of Music is known for the quality of its performers and any opportunity students have to tour and perform helps to sharpen their craft.

Waikato University students receive top class tutelage, with many of the lecturers being active nationally and internationally as soloists and with other leading musicians.

The students are sure to delight the audience because they offer a variety of repertoire, instrumental and vocal combinations, Austin said.

The audience can expect piano, flute and violin solos from the Conservatorium’s top students with one piece being played by honours pianist Julia Yoo, who will entertain the audience with the Petrarch Sonnet 104 by Liszt.

Two of the university’s Hillary Scholars, Fergus Byett and Celia Griffiths will play Beethoven‘s Sonata in A major for violin and piano and a second chamber group of Julia Yoo and Gyuri Mun will play the fluid work Undine by Reinecke, for flute and piano.

Everyone is welcome to attend the concert being held on Friday, May 6 at St Andrew’s Church, Tītīraupenga St from 12-1pm.

There will be a cash only admission fee of $10 for adults and $2 for students.

Contact Tracey Lidington at tracey.lidington@gmail.com for details.