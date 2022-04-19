Soggy start to school holidays for Coromandel but fine skies on the way

The heavy rain watch that was in place for Coromandel on Tuesday has now been lifted, but MetSevice predicts cloud and drizzle will persist for most of the week (file photo).

It may be a soggy start to the school holidays for Waikato and Coromandel, but fine weather is on its way just in time for the next long weekend.

The heavy rain watch that was in place for Coromandel has now been lifted, but MetSevice predicts cloud and drizzle will persist for most of the week.

Meteorologist Kyle Lee said a mature low just west of the country is what’s driving the wet weather, with a “heavy belt” expected for Thursday evening.

But by Friday the scattered showers are expected to ease in time for Anzac weekend celebrations.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty on how much rain there will be in the coming days, but we are not expecting anything significant,” Lee said.

On Thursday, he said, there will be a front coming up the south as well as a northerly flow over Coromandel causing a heavy belt overnight into early Friday.

Waikato will also be pretty much the same, with scattered rain for the next two days and then heavy rain on Thursday evening.

But by Friday the weather is expected to ease with Saturday and Sunday in particular bringing fine days.

“Once that front moves on we will have pretty fine weather for much of the country.

“For Coromandel because it’s quite sheltered from south-west flows, they should see pretty nice weather for the weekend.”