First sparks fly over proposed Te Awamutu waste-to-energy plant

An artist’s impression of how the proposed waste to energy plant might look in Te Awamutu

The first public sparks have started to fly over a proposed Te Awamutu recycling and waste-to-energy plant, with environmental groups raising a range of concerns about the burning of waste to generate electricity.

Recently, Global Contracting Solutions (GCS) – a subsidiary of predominantly Māori-owned Hamilton recycling business Global Metal Solutions – announced plans for a Paewira Recycle Plant in Racecourse Rd.

Nearly $120 million in activity is expected during construction, along with ongoing multi-million dollar annual economic benefits. While the plants are common in Europe, GCS believes it’s set to create the first in Aotearoa with support from Te Awamutu’s Ngāti Apakura.

GCS has lodged a resource consent application with Waipā District Council, which supported the firm in an approach to the vendor of the intended site.

A statement sent Wednesday, attributed to Quentin Budd the council’s consents team leader, said the application was on hold as further information was being sought from GCS.

“Waipā District Council has not processed a resource consent application for a [waste] to energy plant before as it is the first of its kind to be proposed for Waipā,” Budd said.

He was unavailable to answer questions on what extra information was needed or what were the likely next steps in the process.

Meanwhile, an online meeting hosted by three environmental groups – Zero Waste Network, Para Kore and Go Eco – was due Wednesday night to discuss concerns about the proposal.

Potential health effects of plant emissions and dealing with “toxic” leftover ash were amongst issues raised in a statement from the groups.

In the statement, Jacqui Forbes, kaihautū matua of Para Kore, said the proposal was dangerous. “It will expose our people living, working and studying in the surrounding area - including a kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa and the campus of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa – to cancer-causing dioxins and other hazardous emissions.”

Queried on the basis for the claim about dioxin emissions – described by the World Health Organisation as belonging to a “dirty dozen” group of dangerous chemicals – Forbes double-checked with an expert and said she was “100%” happy with it based on her technical advice.

GCS project director Adam Fletcher declined Wednesday to comment to Stuff on the claim that dioxin would be emitted.

However, documentation supplied by GCS on the council’s website noted all solid fuel combustion systems – including domestic fires, cars and barbecues – discharge dioxin.

There was no data for levels of dioxins in Te Awamutu, but they were likely to be “low”.

Also, while there were no ambient air quality standards or guidelines for dioxin in Aotearoa, Japan and Ontario, Canada, did have standards and these had been used as a measure against predicted levels if the plant went ahead.

The documentation said that for various types of contaminants produced – including particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, mercury and dioxins – predicted effects of the plant would range from “less than minor” to “no more than minor”.

“As the modelling is considered to be conservative, the effects are expected to be even less than those predicted,” the GCS documentation said.

Describing the proposed air discharges as “benign”, the GCS material also said: “Proven technology is applied that will strip out pollutants resulting in effects that are compellingly demonstrated as less than minor.”

Asked if GCS could look to replicate such plants elsewhere in Aotearoa if the Te Awamutu one is successful, Fletcher didn’t rule that out but said: “You’ve got to be careful you don’t overpopulate.”

He thought the Te Awamutu proposal was at the right scale for its location.

The GCS plan comes as various parties are eyeing up other alternative energy proposals in Waikato and off the region’s west coast, including solar and wind power farms.