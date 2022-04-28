Fishing ban as 'highly invasive' super-spreader seaweed reaches Coromandel island

There will be no fishing off Ahuahu/Great Mercury Island thanks to an invasive seaweed, as Biosecurity New Zealand has extended its legal controls (file photo).

A highly invasive seaweed has made its way to eastern Coromandel waters, concerning locals who fear it may become endemic to their coast.

The pest seaweed, also known as caulerpa, was first discovered in New Zealand waters last year near Aotea Great Barrier Island, but has since spread to three other bays.

In a bid to control its movements, Biosecurity New Zealand has extended its legal controls to Coromandel’s Ahuahu Great Mercury Island, banning fishing and adding boat-cleaning requirements.

But with very little known about its impact, locals worry the protection won’t be enough to stop the super-spreader.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Ōpito Bay is a special place, with a noticeable drop in scallop numbers, a voluntary ban on taking scallops is in place to protect the resource for future generations.

Ngāti Hei kaumātua Joe Davis said locals are taking the potential threat to Coromandel’s kaimoana seriously.

While there’s limited research on the impacts it might have on New Zealand’s sea life, Davis said the speed it is spreading is concerning the community.

“Our moana is not in a good state already with depleting scallop and crayfish populations, so it’s another thing coming down the pipeline for us,” Davis said.

As mana whenua for the island, the iwi has placed a rāhui over the area, but Davis said further research needs to be done.

“We are all in desperate need of finding a natural solution to the problem.”

The new controlled area will cover the western bay area of Great Mercury Island between Ahikopua Point and Maunganui Point.

MPI/Supplied The seaweed is believed to have first invaded New Zealand waters last year, and can form dense mats on the sea floor.

This makes it illegal to take any marine life, including fish, shellfish, crays and seaweed from this area, Biosecurity New Zealand response director John Walsh said.

Any vessel operators that have anchored in the controlled area must clean their anchor and chain before leaving the zone.

Equipment used for water-based activities in the area, such as kayaking and swimming, must be cleaned as well before being re-used.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Ngāti Hei kaumātua Joe Davis said locals are taking the potential threat to Coromandel’s kaimoana very seriously.

Walsh said they don’t know how caulerpa got here, but it’s causing concerns.

In July last year the agency was informed of a potential new exotic caulerpa species being found at Blind Bay at Aotea Great Barrier Island.

Surveillance dives as part of the response to this discovery found exotic caulerpa in Whangaparapara Harbour and Tryphena Harbour at Great Barrier.

By March, NIWA detected it had spread to Ahuahu Great Mercury Island, Walsh said.

"We do not know how this pest arrived in New Zealand waters, but it is likely to have been on a visiting vessel's anchor or fishing equipment.

“There is a concern that they could spread to other areas as fragments on vessels.”

He said the seaweed can form dense mats on the sea floor, but it is too early to tell exactly how it could affect local species.

“We know that caulerpa is difficult to control and there are limited means available to eradicate this once there are large areas affected.

Windborne Charters/Supplied Ahuahu Great Mercury Island has statutory protection and is a highly valuable nature reserve (File Photo).

“We are planning initial research focusing on potential treatments for the New Zealand situation.”

However, local scientist Thomas Everth feels it may already be out of hand.

As a regular boat user, he said he remembers how concerned people were last year when it spread to Great Barrier Island.

Now that it’s in Coromandel waters, he believes it will be almost impossible to contain.

“I think it will become endemic because it’s highly invasive,” Everth said.

“Even if boaties follow all these rules, it’s likely it will still spread as seaweed usually travels through swells and currents.”