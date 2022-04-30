Gun shot fired in Hamilton suburb of Bader

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in Hamilton.

Police are investigating reports a gun was fired in Hamilton suburb.

Police said a shot was fired during an incident involving two groups of peopleoutside the Bader Street shops in Bader.

The event was reported to police at 5:30pm on Friday and no one was injured, police said.

They were making enquiries to locate those involved.

“This behaviour is not acceptable, and it is extremely fortunate no one was injured,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster said.

Locals will have noticed an increased police presence in the area on Saturday, as investigators followed up on a number of lines of enquiry.

"We are also appealing for any phone or CCTV footage that captured the incident, including a verbal altercation between two groups outside the shops and immediately before a shot was allegedly discharged," Foster said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220430/0444.

Alternatively, you can provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.