Farmers urged to prepare for possible drought in Waikato

Waikato and South Auckland farmers are being urged to plan for a possible drought as a long, dry summer continues into autumn.

Waikato Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster chair Neil Bateup, an Ohinewai farmer, said rainfall had generally been low and fallen a lot less regularly than normal in the region.

“We have been monitoring the climatic situation closely and meeting regularly as we do every summer. The La Niña setup contributed to a few ex-tropical cyclones passing near New Zealand but most have not provided any relief to Waikato and South Auckland,” he said.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said there was potential for rain in the second week of May “but the overarching theme is to expect longer periods of dryness than is typical for the time of year”.

Bateup urged farmers to maintain feed budgets, plan for disruptions, and communicate regularly with stock agents and other rural professions.

De-risking and building resilience, such as carrying lower stocking rates over winter, and regularly forward planning feed supplies, were important.

Also, farm owners and share-milkers needed to discuss their circumstances, be flexible in their farm systems and make early decisions to avoid long-term consequences, the statement said.

Bateup told Stuff the dry weather wasn’t yet causing widespread welfare issues for farmers.

The only real problem so far was that a lack of feed cover could potentially impact on concluding property sales. No adverse event declaration had been sought by the group.

But Bateup warned that “if the next lot of [predicted] rain doesn’t come...things could start to become quite serious”.