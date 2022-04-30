Waikato horse racing clubs consider merger

A major horse racing merger is being considered by clubs in Waikato, as they seek to bolster their industry by acting more collaboratively.

The Cambridge Jockey Club, Waikato Racing Club, and Waipā Racing Club have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the establishment of a single racing club for the region.

“With more than 2000 horses in training the Waikato region provides more than one third of all starters nationally,” a statement from New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) said.

“A strong and united Waikato region therefore benefits the whole industry.”

The MoU follows four years of discussion. The three clubs, in liaison with NZTR, will now proceed to appoint an independent entity to develop a five-year business plan.

The plan would be designed to provide confidence that a merger of the clubs is the most appropriate first step, and that a merged entity would have the capacity and capability to deliver a step-change for racing in the Waikato, NZTR said.

Once the business plan is approved by each club a formal merger agreement would be put to members. If approved, a new incorporated society called Waikato Thoroughbred Racing would be created.

NZTR chief executive Bruce Sharrock welcomed the move by the clubs to create “a robust and efficient” business and governance structure.

“By working together, the clubs have created an ambitious plan which, if enacted, will provide them with options which aren’t accessible to them as individuals.”

Cambridge Jockey Club president Bruce Harvey said “this move is the first step in our three clubs coming together and collectively we can work towards a vision that will benefit the entire Waikato region”.

Waikato Racing Club chairperson John Elstob believed “one of the key drivers in a future vision is growing stakes for all stakeholders”.

Waipā Racing Club president Carolyn Christian said: “We want to establish Waikato as a premier racing and training location, and we are better able to achieve that when we are united than as three separate clubs.”