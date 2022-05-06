Smokefree 2025: Government's $8m boost to Pacific health providers

The Government is investing $8 million into six Pacific health providers over the next four years.

The announcement was made by Health minister Ayesha Verrall and Pacifika minister Aupito Sio on Friday at K’aute Pasifika Trust in Hamilton, as part of an action plan to reach a smokefree Aotearoa by 2025.

The cash will help six organisations deliver tailored stop smoking services particularly for Māori and Pacific communities – who have the highest smoking rates in New Zealand.

The roll-out of the new Pacific stop smoking services follows the launch of Smokefree May, a month of community-led events across New Zealand.

Anyone aged 14 or under will never be able to legally buy tobacco for the rest of their lives when a new law takes effect under the Government's smokefree plan.

“Tobacco is New Zealand’s leading preventable cause of death which means if we take strong action we could save up to 5000 lives a year,” Verrall said.

Once a doctor at Wellington Hospital, Verrall remembers first hand the harms of smoking on her patients.

She said people’s lungs would be so bad that they couldn’t even walk outside their house to the mailbox and needed further treatments just to survive.

While in terms of other countries New Zealand is not tracking too bad – with now only 9.6% of adults being daily smokers –but the tools that have been used over the last 30 years haven’t helped everyone equally, she said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Minister Ayesha Verrall made the announcement on Friday at K’aute Pasifika Trust in Hamilton.

Pasifika people are 1.8 times more likely than non-Pasifika to be daily smokers and on average begin smoking at the age of 16.

They also have the quickest transition from experimental use to regular smoking than any other ethnicity.

While Māori are 3.06 times more likely than non-Māori to be daily smokers and on average begin smoking at the age of 14.

“Māori and Pasifika smoking rates haven’t been helped as much by the tools we have been using to date and that’s why we are taking a new approach this year.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Health minister Ayesha Verrall, Pasifika minister Aupito Sio, MP Jamie Strange and the K’aute Pasifika Trust team.

Coming from last year’s Budget, the $8 million will go to organisations: South Seas Healthcare in South Auckland, The Fono in West Auckland, K’aute Pasifika in Waikato, Pacific Health Plus in Porirua, Pacific Health Services Hutt Valley and Tangata Atumotu in Canterbury.

A Smokefree Pacific Advisory Group, chaired by Associate Professor Dr Collin Tukuitonga, will also be set up to hold the Government to account.

Referencing a common Samoan proverb “e fofo e le alamea le alamea” – which translates to the remedy for the toxic sting of the Crown of Thorns starfish is the starfish itself – Sio said Pasifika solutions lie within Pasifika communities.

For that very reason, he said, the Government needs to support and resource the organisations that can make the most difference.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Being an ex-smoker himself, Pasifika minister Aupito Sio said he understands the inequities pasifika communities face in order to stay smokefree.

“If it weren’t for you providers – our people on the ground – we would have probably encountered some challenges in the Covid-19 response,” Sio said.

“It is you who brings alight our languages where our people can better understand what’s at stake and using our cultural lens and intelligence to convey those messages.”

K’aute Pasifika Trust CEO Rachel Karalus said this funding will have huge benefits to her community and team.

“The very reason we exist is because Pasifika people weren’t accessing mainstream services,” Karalus said.

“Having a service that is underpinned by Pasifika values helps us to ensure there is better engagement and retention in programmes... so the fact that the Government acknowledges this and wants to help us continue with our work is amazing.”