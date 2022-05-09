Environmental enforcer seeks revamped regime to tackle offending

Beefing up the compliance and enforcement regime for environmental offending is being recommended by Waikato Regional Council’s compliance manager Patrick Lynch.

Scrapping jury trials for environmental offending and handing out stiffer fines are among options raised by a Waikato enforcement specialist, as the Government ponders tougher legislation under Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms.

Waikato Regional Council’s compliance manager Patrick Lynch makes his comments in a personal capacity in a paper dated last month for the Ministry for the Environment (MfE).

It comes as penalties are under the spotlight nationally and in Waikato, including those handed out to a repeat environmental offender, Morrinsville farmer Kenneth McIntyre. He was hit with a regional-first sentence of home detention for environmental offending and a $100,000 fine last month.

People can be imprisoned for up to two years per conviction for environmental offending but Lynch’s paper indicates there have only been a handful of custodial sentences nationally in the past 30 years.

In McIntyre’s latest case, the Crown sought a jail term but Judge David Kirkpatrick settled on home detention saying this would better allow him to face his responsibilities, assist with cleaning up his farm and comply with an enforcement order.

Of McIntyre’s five-month home detention sentence, Lynch said last month: “It’s a reflection of the seriousness of the offending ... I think it’s completely appropriate.”

Asked whether it was a sign of the courts taking environmental offending more seriously, Lynch said: “It does show a strengthening in messaging coming from the court.”

If fines hadn’t been enough to deter offenders in the past, then the risk of home detention or imprisonment “surely must make a difference”.

Peter Drury/Waikato Times The Crown sought a jail term for serial environmental Waikato offender Kenneth McIntyre but he was given home detention instead.

Nationally, a recent New Directions for Resource Management in New Zealand document – from the so-called Randerson Panel – discussed strengthening the environmental compliance, monitoring and enforcement regime.

The panel’s ideas included reducing the number of cases where jury trials were possible, given the complexity of matters, and banning insurance against environmental offending fines and infringement fees.

Lynch, who stressed his comments in his paper to MfE were in no way intended to criticise or express frustration with court judgments, argued against the Randerson report’s comments on jury trials, saying it was simply easier and better “that RMA prosecutions should be made exempt from jury trial” entirely.

“Environmental cases can be technical and would normally be decided by a district court judge who also holds an environmental warrant and is well-versed in the technicalities of environmental offending. My view is that there is an elevated risk of a jury arriving at inappropriate verdicts.”

Lynch also said that many see fines for serious environmental offending as “light and not providing sufficient deterrence”.

His paper noted, for example, that in 2020-21 fines following RMA prosecutions totalled about $5.2 million, just under four per cent of the total potential maximum fines available of $130 million.

”There has been more than one call that there needs to be an increase in maximum fine available...[but] the maximum penalty available is not really the issue as there is plenty of untapped potential (more than 95%) in the existing penalty regime.”

He said clear messaging, guidance and even direction to sentencing judges on community expectations would help result in a substantial increase in penalties.

On unpaid fines, Lynch said over four years these meant that, once regional council costs were deducted from fines revenue received, there was a current “loss” or ratepayer burden of more than $360,000. “What can be done to ensure that [the Ministry of Justice] recovers the highest possible portion of fines imposed for environmental offending?” he asked.

A statement from MfE said compliance, monitoring and enforcement provide “the last line of defence to protect the environment from degradation”.

“As part of our reform process, the ministry is exploring opportunities to modernise the enforcement tools available to regulators to ensure they are best placed to address environmental offending.

“Decisions are yet to be formalised and more detail will be available once the Natural and Built Environments Bill is introduced to Parliament, which is expected to take place later this year.”