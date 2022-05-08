Rider dies after motorcycle crash in Bay of Plenty

Initial indications are one person is seriously injured (File Photo).

A female rider involved in a motorcycle crash in the Bay of Plenty of Saturday afternoon has died.

Police said on Sunday the woman, who was airlifted to hospital on Saturday afternoon, had died on Saturday night after the incident on Benner Road in Pongakawa.

The serious crash resulted in the temporary closure of State Highway 2.

The crash occurred around 2:40pm on Te Puke East Road, Pongakawa.

There was also a crash involving a car and campervan on SH29.

Police received a report at 3pm that the car had collided with a campervan between McLaren Falls Road and Ngamuwahine Road.

The campervan is reported to have rolled onto its side with those involved only receiving minor injuries.