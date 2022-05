Emergency services are attending a crash after a car rolled in Matamata (file photo)

Two people appear to have been injured after a serious crash in Matamata.

The crash happened about 7.15am on Thursday, when a car rolled on Tauranga Rd, a police statement said.

They said initial indications are that two people are injured.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.