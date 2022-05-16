Dry autumn leads to financial relief for Waikato and South Auckland farmers and growers

The support package includes a tax flexibility with Inland Revenue and $30,000 to be given to Waikato, Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trusts (File Photo).

Waikato and South Auckland farmers and growers struggling to make it through this year’s dry spell will now be able to access financial relief.

The Ministry of Primary Industries announced on Monday it will be providing a support package for Waikato and South Auckland’s primary sector after drought conditions in the areas get classified as a medium-scale adverse event.

The package of support includes a tax flexibility with Inland Revenue and $30,000 to be given to Waikato, Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trusts to support affected farmers.

The national Feed Coordination Service is available for farmers if they are struggling to find sources of supplementary feed.

“This is recognition that a severe dry spell over the autumn months is taking its toll on the region’s primary sector and additional support is needed,” Rural Communities and Farming Support director Nick Story said.

“The lack of any consistent rainfall since the beginning of the year means dry conditions in the region have reached the point where assistance is needed to help the rural community get through.”

He said farmers in these districts have been closely monitoring the situation and making early decisions about stock levels, culling and buying in feed, but the lack of rain is starting to have an impact as winter looms.

The $30,000 to Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trust will allow events to be run to connect people and provide mentoring support.

This free service will match farmers with surplus feed to those that need it, he said.

“If you live in a neighbouring area and have spare feed, listing with the service will help those caught short.

“I encourage farmers to seek professional advice from the Rural Support Trust, DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and their business advisers who can provide information about managing dry conditions.”