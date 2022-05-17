Rotorua 'disorder' incident leaves one injured, police appealing for video

One person has been taken to hospital after a disorder broke out near ‘Eat Street’ in Rotorua (File Photo).

A person was injured in what police are calling a “disorder” incident in Rotorua.

Two groups of people were involved in the incident on Tutanekai St, near ‘Eat Street’ around 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

Three people were arrested shortly after they left the scene in a vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police have asked for anyone with video of the incident to make contact.

“If you filmed this incident, please report this footage to police, so we can establish what happened,” a police spokesperson said.

“We understand that this incident may have been unsettling and police would like to reassure the community that we will hold the offenders to account.”

Video can be given to police by filing an online 105 report and quoting event number P050602787