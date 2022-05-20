A pocket-sized booklet to help people struggling with their mental health

Raglan local Ruby Gibbs has made a mental health booklet to help people keep tabs on their mental wellbeing.

If one hand-crafted booklet could get her sister through a tough time, Ruby Gibbs wondered if a pocket-sized toolkit could help others struggling with mental health.

It was around this time last year that the sister’s friends approached Gibbs with concerns about her wellbeing.

She didn’t want to be overbearing, but the 30-year-old had a degree in psychology and wanted to help.

Sitting down with some colouring pencils, she made a little booklet to remind her sister of some tips and tricks to help through her struggle.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The booklet was made by a group of local artists and is being distributed for free.

She gave it to her sister, but on that same day a close friend killed themselves.

About a month later and with encouragement from family and friends, she decided to channel her energy into making the booklet a resource for everyone.

And My Mental Health Toolbox was born.

“It turned into this project I could put my energy into, and feel like I’m making a difference. Change starts in your communities,” Gibbs said.

Her sister appreciated the tips that could be labelled as obvious advice, but were useful tools that could easily slip the mind.

“What are the things that make you feel good about yourself? Identify these things and make them happen regularly,” Gibbs suggested in the book.

What started as a hand-drawn booklet full of stick people was transformed into well-designed piece of art with the help of five friends and local artists.

Most mental health resources were printed on normal A4 paper in black and white and with large amounts of text, she said.

She wanted the booklet to be accessible to everyone, but also something that people enjoyed looking at and reading.

Her goal was for the booklet to be distributed as widely as possible and to end up in the hands of people who needed it.

“There’s so many applications to it,” she said. But, if it just helped one person – it would all be worth it.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A page inside the booklet created by Ruby Gibbs.

The booklet was not designed to help people on the edge of the cliff, her goal was for it to help people form healthy coping mechanisms that better equipped them for when things did hit the fan.

“It’s a journey though. But it’s about starting those healthy conversations,” Gibbs said.

Five-hundred booklets were printed in March with the help of funding from the Raglan Food Company, and they ran out in only two weeks.

“It blew my mind.” she said.

A new batch was printed last week, and Gibbs had sought funding from the Raglan Community Board to print more.

Gibbs said the feedback had been amazing.

“One girl stopped me in the street and asked if I made it, and then started crying. She said she’d picked it up on a day when she didn’t realise she needed it.”

The booklets had been given to paediatricians, schools, counsellors, midwives, and are available in most Raglan stores.

Some would also be available in Te Awamutu and funded by the Catholic Women’s league.