Woman dies after being trapped under fallen tree in Waikato

Emergency services were called to Victoria Square Gardens in Cambridge at 10am on Friday, during a storm.

A woman has died after she was trapped by a falling tree during “freakishly” high winds in a storm.

Emergency services rushed to Victoria Square Gardens in Cambridge at 10am on Friday to reports of a person under a fallen tree.

The woman was treated by St John paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition, a spokesperson said. She died at the hospital and her death is being referred to the coroner.

A staff member from a business across the road said it was a woman who was seeking shelter from the bad weather.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF This Cambridge tree fell, trapping and fatally injuring a woman, during what the council called "freakishly" high winds.

"It's very distressing for us all to watch. Someone saw her just prior to the tree falling, taking shelter,” the staff member said.

"It was like a tornado came through town. It looks like a chainsaw has been used to break up the tree."

Three fire engines were sent to the scene, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Police were also there, and officers were helping firefighters.

MIKE MATHER/Stuff Richard and Trixie Millett parked their campervan next to the giant oak tree moments after it had fallen down. They did not realise someone was trapped underneath.

Richard and Trixie Millet drove through the storm and parked their campervan in Queen St, close to where the tree had fallen only moments earlier.

They had not realised at the time that it had come down just moments before their arrival and that someone was trapped underneath the massive trunk.

“We never knew she was there. It’s unbelievable,” Richard Millett said.

They walked off to a nearby cafe to have lunch, and only realised what happened when someone entered to tell people there of the dramatic situation under way nearby.

“Richard came back and saw all the police. We are very thankful that it was not us, that it did not fall this way.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The tree was an 80-year-old Pin Oak, the council said, and “perfectly healthy”.

Firefighters did “amazing work” to lift the stump off the trapped woman,” Trixie Millett said.

“It was a real challenge for them.”

An elderly Cambridge resident who lives nearby and asked not to be named said the storm made for a dramatic spectacle.

“I heard the thunder and saw the lightning. It was forked lightning. I heard the crash from my house. I thought it was somebody’s roof coming off.

“It’s time they cut these old trees down. They have been there for about 80-odd years.”

The tree was a Pin Oak and about 80 years old, Waipā District Council group manager of customer and community services Sally Sheedy said.

Council arborists inspecting the tree on Friday afternoon confirmed all roots were healthy.

There had been no previous concerns about the tree, which is now being removed.

“It has been described to me as a mini-tornado which looks to have lifted a perfectly healthy tree out of the ground.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Friday morning in Waikato.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest, who was in Wellington on the day, said he was shocked to hear of the death.

“This is such a freakish incident and my heart goes out to family and friends. It’s really very hard to comprehend,” Mylchreest said.

Two trees at Victoria Park, which have hanging branches have also been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Waikato by MetService on Friday morning.

It warned of moderate risk of the thunderstorms becoming severe with damaging wind gusts in excess of 120kph.

There was also a slight chance of a small tornado.

MetService said wind gusts of this strength could cause some damage, and make driving hazardous.