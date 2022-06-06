Post-Covid boost for creative initiatives in Matamata-Piako

A new tranche of funding has been released in partnership with Creative New Zealand to support arts initiatives in the Matamata-Piako District.

In a bid to boost arts and creativity within the Matamata-Piako District, a new tranche of funding has been released for community-led projects.

The funding comes as part of a partnership with Creative New Zealand, and can give community-led initiatives access to $50,000 to get creative arts within the district back up and running.

For Mayor Ash Tanner, pushing ahead with initiatives that will help the district to recover following the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdowns was a priority.

He said there was a common benefit from supporting arts and creative initiatives as it would boost morale within the townships while also helping businesses to recover following a lengthy two-year period of strain.

Tanner wanted to see the community venture into the town’s CBD area once again.

“I just think it’s great that there’s some funding out there for the creative arts for groups that want to apply for it,” Tanner said.

“There’s a lot of anxiety out there, there’s still a lot of fear out there in the public, basically [Covid-19] made people scared to go out, so we’re sort of coming off the back of the pandemic now, and we’re trying to encourage people to get out there a bit more into the communities.

“Hopefully it’s a resource that can actually achieve something, whether that’s some really cool murals or some art forms or something that can be displayed in our towns, and I reckon that’s really cool.”

Stuff “Basically [Covid-19] made people scared to go out ... and we’re trying to encourage people to get out there a bit more into the communities,” Matamata-Piako District Mayor Ash Tanner says.

Applications for the funding will be put forward to councillors, iwi and local arts representatives who will decide which projects receive support.

In 2021, 19 community projects were funded including musical tutoring, theatre shows, exhibitions, a range of workshops, Matariki events and wānanga for rangatahi using mau rakau.

Tanner encouraged any group or initiative to take advantage of the funding.

“If there’s funding available to do something creative in our communities, I mean, go for it.

“It’s probably not a lot of money on the scheme of things but at least it's something.”

“Hopefully something really cool can come out of it.”