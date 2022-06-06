Overhaul for heritage-protected town hall now one step closer

“We just want it to be used more on a daily basis by the community and public,” Cambridge Town Hall Trust chairperson Kirsty Johnson said.

Cambridge’s century old town hall is one step closer to a potential million dollar makeover.

From July, Cambridge Town Hall Community Trust will begin running the town hall as well as the piazza in front leading up to the cenotaph, the gardens and the car park in Queen Street.

The agreement – approved by Waipā District Council at a recent Finance and Corporate committee – comes more than a year after the trust’s formation.

Trust chairperson Kirsty Johnson said it’s an exciting new chapter that will eventually lead to the rejuvenation of the heritage-protected Edwardian building.

READ MORE:

* Housing crisis, reform and pandemic put Waipā 10-year plan to the test

* Homeless turn up on the streets of Cambridge as demand for social housing spikes

* $2.5m roof repair costs rain down on Waipā District Council's public buildings



Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited the Cambridge Town Hall as part of their royal tour of New Zealand in 2014.

“We have big plans in the next 12-24 months,” Johnson said.

Earlier this year, the trust held a strategic planning weekend and invited 18 community groups to have their say on the town hall project.

Discussions identified several barriers to usage, Johnson said.

The major areas of concern were the kitchen which can’t be used by caterers, the lack of a liquor licence, general wear and tear, and lack of technology such as internet, projectors and sound systems.

A report by consultant Bev Gatenby also revealed there was inadequate heating, air conditioning and no insulation. Its rooms were poorly configured, it had poor acoustics and lighting.

The building was “largely” brought to an earthquake standard of 40 per cent in 2001, but a cost-benefit analysis was needed to see if it could be brought to 67 per cent.

“It’s not very well utilised by the community – we’ve had Covid for the last couple of years so that’s obviously impacted the numbers – but it’s not really fit for purpose any more after 100 or so years.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Eventually, the Cambridge Town Hall Trust wants to “rejuvenate”, chairperson Kirsty Johnson says. Also pictured is deputy chair Rob Feisst.

“We just want it to be used more on a daily basis by the community and public and then in some years we are hoping to work with community quite closely to develop a plan to rejuvenate it.”

As part of Waipā District Council’s 10-year plan, $3.7 million has been allocated to the trust.

Some of that money will also go towards their bigger plans, but “it’s very likely it will cost a lot more than that, so fundraising will be a major task”, she said.

Council’s deputy chief executive Ken Morris said council has been working with the trust over several months to finalise the agreement, after a successful model was established with the Waipā Community Facilities Trust to oversee two other projects.

SUPPLIED Cambridge Town Hall Trust members (left to right) Mary Anne Gill, Maxine Nelson, Rob Feisst - deputy chair, Dick Breukink, Kirsty Johnson - chair, Antanas Procuta, Jenny Cave.

“The Waipā Community Facilities Trust is already successfully leasing, managing and operating the aquatic facilities across the district and ASB Stadium in Te Awamutu, so we have developed the agreement with the Cambridge Town Hall Community Trust with this in mind.

“Our aim is to improve the condition and functionality of this much loved, iconic community facility and increase its usage over time. ”

The 20-year agreement has a right of renewal for a further 13 years, but either party may terminate with two years’ notice.

Destination Cambridge leases part of the Town Hall for an i-Site and visitor centre. That lease runs till June 30 next year.

The council also has a Town Hall management contract with Destination Cambridge which the trust will take over. Negotiations are underway to extend that contract.