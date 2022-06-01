Finance companies can remotely immobilise your car if you miss payments on it

Shelley Behniwal with her three children (left to right) Ashar Behniwal, 8, Arjan Behniwal, 2, Jazmeen Behniwal, 5. She says she had to walk home from school with the children one day when her car was immobilised.

A Hamilton mother of three’s experience of being remotely locked out of her car multiple times by her finance company has highlighted technology that can be used by lenders.

It means that if you miss your car payments you could find your vehicle immobilised remotely if your lender is using the technology.

The existence of this technology in Aotearoa has been confirmed by the Financial Services Federation and Auckland’s Go Car Finance, following concerns raised by 39-year-old Hamilton mother Shelley Behniwal, who came to New Zealand when she was two from Fiji.

She bought the car in Auckland in August last year and says her vehicle has been immobilised seven times.

She said her car is currently awaiting repairs at the Auckland car dealer she bought it from after a series of problems, including brakes and tyres, and more recently stalling, faulty air conditioning, stereo and cigarette lighter. But the latest repairs couldn’t be done as her finance company had immobilised the vehicle until $900 in missed repayments was paid, Behniwal said.

Behniwal, who acknowledged she had missed various payments at times due to a range of difficulties – including paying for Uber when the car had problems – said once the vehicle was immobilised outside school and she had to walk home with her children. “It’s difficult to make kids that age walk or carry them.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Shelley Behniwal says finance companies need to point out more clearly where their contracts say remote immobilisation technology can be used on vehicles if payments are missed.

Financial Services Federation executive director Lyn McMorran confirmed the existence of the immobilisation technology in Aotearoa, although she wasn’t sure how widely it was used or the technical details of exactly how it worked.

“It is used very much as a last resort,” she said.

On the issue of how safe it was to immobilise vehicles remotely, McMorran said it wasn’t done while a vehicle was moving, that she would expect conversations with defaulters before it was used and that it was likely finance companies would take account of clients’ safety and vulnerability.

However, McMorran said immobilisation may be used when it was feared a vehicle might “disappear” within New Zealand or overseas.

Ironically, she put Stuff in touch with Go Car Finance to explain the technology, the very firm Behniwal was dealing with.

The firm’s lending and key relationships manager Yazid Sheik, confirmed last week that they used the immobilisation technology and said it was outlined in their contracts with borrowers. There was also information on an emergency function enabling people to text a number six times within the life of their loan to get their car moving again. This helped avoid people being left in unsafe situations.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Go Car Finance’s terms and conditions do spell out about the immobilisation technology and texting to get vehicles going again but Shelley Behniwal says she missed it.

Behniwal claimed she wasn’t aware of the remote immobilisation function until it first happened to her, nor of the ability to get the immobilisation undone by texting a service number. However, Stuff on Monday sighted a terms and conditions booklet she had which outlined the technology and the texting service.

“It needs to be highlighted more.” Behniwal said in response

She also claimed that texted warnings about immobilisation came after the event.

Behniwal said after she bought her 2007 Honda Elysion from Esteem Car Traders it almost immediately had problems and there had been ongoing difficulties getting it fixed. More recently it was towed back to Esteem’s Avondale yard for repair. But a stalemate developed over getting Go Car Finance to lift the immobilisation so it could be repaired.

She said she can’t afford a $900 payment to get it lifted and she also feels “I’d be paying for a $15,000 car that doesn’t work”.

Stuff last week asked Go Car for an explanation by Monday of how the technology worked and its response to safety issues and concerns raised by Behniwal.

However, chief executive Paul Verhoeven said in an email on Monday that he was suffering from Covid-19 and unable to respond at this stage. “I have asked for a full review of this client’s account and expect to have this in the next day or so,” Verhoeven said.

Behniwal, meanwhile, said she finds not having her own car frustrating “because at the end of the day I’ve got three kids I need to get here and there and I can’t”. She was relying on family members for help with transport instead.