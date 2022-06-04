Person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle between Paeroa and Waihi
One person is critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Hauraki district.
In a statement police said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Karangahake just after 1pm on Saturday.
One person, in a critical condition, was treated by St John paramedics and was flown to Waikato Hospital in a rescue helicopter, a statement said.
Another person in a minor condition was treated at the scene.