Person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle between Paeroa and Waihi

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Hauraki (file pic).

One person is critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Hauraki district.

In a statement police said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Karangahake just after 1pm on Saturday.

One person, in a critical condition, was treated by St John paramedics and was flown to Waikato Hospital in a rescue helicopter, a statement said.

Another person in a minor condition was treated at the scene.