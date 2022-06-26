Racing club makes tracks with purchase of renowned Matamata training facility

The Matamata Racing Club has purchased the adjoining 5.4 hectare property originally known as Wexford Stables and most recently owned by Valachi Racing.

Thoroughbred racing is taking a leap in rural communities with Matamata Racing Club’s purchase of a renowned training facility.

After two years of challenges following the pandemic lockdowns, the racing club was looking to boost its resources – as leaders say far fewer trainers can afford to set up and run their own stables these days.

The 5.4-hectare property, formerly known as Wexford Stables, was founded during the 1970s and has been recognised as one of the most successful training establishments in Waikato.

It has stabling for more than 60 horses and sits adjacent to the racing club site.

READ MORE:

* Thoroughbred racing gets short term security with 'workable' minimum stake for July resumption

* Racehorses, greyhounds to return to training in Southland

* Coronavirus: Racing industry gets massive win as New Zealanders prepare for lockdown



The club’s board chair Julie Caldwell said the purchase was timely and much needed given they were looking to reinvigorate thoroughbred racing in the township for the next generation.

“The days of trainers, especially the younger brigade, having the resources to set up and maintain their own stables have diminished significantly over recent years,” Caldwell said.

“As well as playing our part in encouraging the next generation of trainers, it’s now almost an expectation of racing clubs such as Matamata to include readily accessible stabling in their overall training facility.

“The MRC believes it is more than keeping pace with industry needs and expectations.”

supplied Matamata Racing Club has been focussed on expanding its facility for the past two decades, director Dennis Ryan said. The club already had stabling for 150 horses across five barns.

Matamata Racing Club director Dennis Ryan said demand from trainers to expand had been continuous.

It was also becoming more common for thoroughbred racing clubs to provide both stabling and training facilities on site, he said.

When the opportunity to purchase the property became available, it was a lightbulb moment.

“There is a history of Matamata Racing Club, building on-course stabling for horses over the past 20 years, and we needed to expand on that model. We’ve already got stabling for 150 horses across five separate barns on our actual racecourse,” Ryan said.

“That’s been tremendously successful, we’ve had multiple premiership winners prepare their horses in those stablings, and it’s a popular model now where the clubs provide the accommodation as well as all the training facilities that we’ve always had at our disposal for the use of our clients, being our trainers and their owners.

“When the opportunity came to consider the purchase of the neighbouring property owned by Valachi Racing... we found that was a good fit for us.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The club wants to play its part in encouraging the next generation of trainers, board chair Julie Caldwell said.

Valachi Racing also supported the purchase.

“We are pleased that the property with such a rich history of racing success will be utilised to support local trainers for generations to come and wish the Matamata Racing Club every success.”

Nationally, additional funding was being poured into events and facilities after a lengthy period of closures and cancelled events.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) announced more than seven million dollars was being divvied out to support large-scale calendar events that would help crowds return, alongside $10,000 towards an infrastructure fund to allow for work to be undertaken at venues across the country.

Chief executive officer Bruce Sharrock said the purchase of the Wexford property was a plus for the industry.

“The Matamata Racing Club’s purchase of the historic Wexford property is an absolute positive for the industry. It is part of the club’s growth strategy, and we are totally supportive of anything which might provide an opportunity for young trainers to make their way into the industry,” Sharrock said.

“Coming off the NZTR Board’s stakes and infrastructure announcement, it confirms our industry has a bright and positive future ahead.”

The Matamata Racing Club planned to further develop the facility with additional horse accommodation depending on demand.

The club will take possession of the new property from August 1.