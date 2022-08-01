Fear, outrage and misinformation - coastal plan review causes stir in fishing circles

Harvest from the sea – fears of a clampdown on recreational fishing in Waikato appear misplaced, says a regional councillor, but fishers are watching a coastal plan review warily (file photo).

Fears of a significant clampdown on recreational fishing off parts of Waikato’s coasts may be misplaced, says a regional councillor, but fishers are nonetheless watching closely for any proposed fresh restrictions.

They have concerns about the potential for limits in various areas although no specific places for such restrictions are said to have been identified formally.

The fishers’ comments come as a special consultation period on a review of the Waikato coastal plan has just finished.

A Waikato Regional Council statement in June said there had been “inaccurate and misleading information” online about the review.

However, it said: ”The options the council is looking at are limiting certain activities, including fishing and kaimoana gathering, in areas where marine biodiversity is being affected.”

One suggestion for limits included an area around the Mercury islands, the council said.

A discussion document supporting consideration of the review also said the council is considering “no fishing zones” as options for managing areas that are yet to be identified.

Options included: no new rules, prohibiting disturbance of the seabed or foreshore in particular areas, prohibiting taking of plants and animals from specific areas, and banning some activities but allowing others, according to council information.

One Waikato fisher Andy Buckley, who fishes out of Guy Goss Boating Club on the Firth of Thames, said Monday that information about the review is very complicated.

“Everybody I talk to about it had never heard about it.”

Various references in documentation – some of which he described as “a beast” – were raising fears about extra recreational fishing restrictions, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail More protection for marine biodiversity is an option being considered by Waikato Regional Council through its coastal plan review (file).

The New Zealand Fishing Council’s Warren Maher, who’s standing for the regional council’s Thames-Coromandel seat in October, said he was very concerned the regional council could be looking to use the Resource Management Act to solve fishing issues.

Maher said the Fisheries Act was the best way to manage things rather than “adding that extra layer of bureaucracy through the regional council”.

The council’s consultation material had raised fears of the creation of “no take reserves” off Waikato coasts and he would be keeping a close eye on the issues, Maher said.

However, it’s understood there is some scepticism that the council would actually take on the headaches involved in creating such reserves, especially if there was a lack of evidence to show they would be effective tools.

Teresa Ramsey/Stuff Denis Tegg thinks the council “could have done better”.

Meanwhile, the council’s current Thames-Coromandel representative Denis Tegg said a recent legal case had established that councils can control fisheries if marine biodiversity is threatened.

”The Court of Appeal has ruled conclusively that the Resource Management Act can be used by regional councils to protect marine biodiversity.

“Therefore, by law, Waikato Regional Council does not have a choice in the matter. It must at least ask the question in its coastal plan formulation whether there should be any protected areas at all, if so where these might be proposed, and what level of protection might be proposed.”

But he said the current draft of a new coastal plan had no proposed marine protected areas identified.

However, he acknowledged a map showing various dots off the Coromandel coast had contributed to concerns about such areas being proposed.

“That’s been I think an issue ... where maybe the council could have done better frankly.”

Some people had suggested on social media that various dots did signal protected areas.

“It’s led to outrage based on misinformation.”

Even if a marine protected area was designated it wouldn’t necessarily mean a complete recreational fishing ban, Tegg said.

He said a final new draft coastal plan would be available for public submissions early next year giving people a chance to have a say about any concerns they have.