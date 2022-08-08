Not enough council candidates in parts of the Waikato as closing date looms

There will be a contest for a seat in some areas of the Waikato but one regional council ward has two seats and no-one who’s declared that they’ll stand (file).

Time is running out to get your name in for local and regional council elections, with nominations closing this Friday.

Numbers of candidates putting themselves up for the Hamilton City and Waikato Regional Councils have started to build as at noon Monday but, in places, there are so far not enough people coming forward to fill all the seats.

And a few well-known names are currently missing from the line-up but are expected to formally register given they have election signs up, including Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate.

In Hamilton city, only current deputy mayor Geoff Taylor and Donna Pokere-Phillips had officially entered the mayoral race – Taylor is also standing as a councillor in west ward and Pokere-Phillips for one of two new city-wide Kirikiriroa Māori ward seats.

But only three names had been put forward for six seats in east ward: Peter Humphreys, Jason Jonassen and Tania Temoni-Syme.

The numbers on offer in west ward, however, exceeded the numbers needed with eight other names besides Taylor’s registering: Jose Gonzalez, Sanjay Joshi, Angela O’Leary, Shanti Ralm, Matthew Small, Melissa Smith, Dan Steer and Ewan Wilson.

Moko Tauariki’s name has also been put forward for a Māori ward seat.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Don’t leave nominations until the last minute, a Waikato Regional Council spokesperson said, because any discrepancies need to be checked out before the cutoff at noon Friday.

Across town at the regional council, five people have put their names forward for the four Hamilton seats: Bruce Clarkson, Meshweyla Macdonald, Jennifer Nickel, Barry Quayle and Angela Strange.

There’s also a contest in Thames-Coromandel with Warren Maher and Denis Tegg so far vying for the one seat there.

The Waikato constituency had two names for two seats: Fred Lichtwark and Noel Smith.

There’s one name each for three constituencies with one seat going: Taupō (Mich’eal Downard​), Ngā Hau e Whā (Tipa Mahuta) and Ngā Tai ki Uta (Kataraina Hodge).

But in Waipā-King Country only Stu Kneebone has put his name forward for a seat in the two-councillor constituency.

In Waihou, with two seats on offer, no one has put themselves forward yet.

A regional council spokesperson warned potential candidates not to leave their nominations until the last minute, as “time is needed to process forms and if there is any discrepancy this will need to be addressed prior to the 12 noon cut-off on Friday”.