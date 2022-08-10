Rimmington taking another tilt at regional council seat

Former regional council chairperson Russ Rimmington is going for a seat again at the October elections, this time on an anti-Three Waters platform (file).

Waikato regional councillor Russ Rimmington – ousted as chairperson in May – has confirmed he’s looking to keep his current job at this October’s elections.

After his election signage was spotted Wednesday, Rimmington confirmed to Stuff that his nomination was due in that day and that he was teaming up with other yet-to-be-named candidates to oppose the Government’s Three Waters reforms.

“I want to make certain that this Three Waters is going to be stopped.”

While the regional council was not directly involved in three waters infrastructure, a seat on the council would give him a platform to speak publicly on the issue, said Rimmington, a former Hamilton mayor.

It was heartening to see growing opposition to the reforms around the country.

He said a member of his anti-Three Waters team would stand in each of the regional council’s constituencies. None besides himself were existing councillors. Names would be announced in due course.

Rimmington was ousted from the chairperson’s role after concerns about his leadership, including over comments he made about Māori at a Three Waters conference last year. He subsequently apologised for his remarks.

He is taking a High Court judicial review of the decision to oust him. A hearing is scheduled for September 1.