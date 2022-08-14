Nitrates exceed levels at more than 1-in-10 Waikato wells - report

Dairy effluent ponding from an irrigator on an Orini farm, posing a risk of nitrates getting into groundwater. Greenpeace says the regional council should be doing more to warn people about the risks of drinking nitrate-laden bore water (file photo).

The regional council should be doing more to warn people about the risks of drinking nitrate-laden groundwater in Waikato’s rural areas, says environmental group Greenpeace.

But the council’s science manager Mike Scarsbrook says they are keeping a close eye on the issue and do provide advice to water suppliers and the public.

The comments follow a report on groundwater nitrate issues presented to the council’s environmental performance committee this month.

It covered five years worth of monitoring of a 110-strong regional network of state of environment (SOE) wells and a further 80 community or rural school water wells.

The latter are not currently used for drinking water but the SOE wells may be.

The technically complex report said nitrates “commonly” exceeded drinking water guidelines, with medians over the maximum acceptable value at just over 1 in 10 (11%) SOE sites.The highest concentrations were associated with market gardening and dairy farming.

Those highest levels were in Pukekohe, Pukekawa and Matamata areas.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The regional council says it is providing clear information on nitrate levels in wells.

The report said high concentrations in drinking water could result in “blue baby syndrome” which can cause serious problems in infants around adequate oxygenation of the blood. Other bowel cancer and reproductive risks have also been associated with elevated nitrate levels.

Greenpeace senior campaigner Steve Abel said people in Waikato rural areas consuming groundwater could particularly be at risk and wanted the council to do more to alert the public about potential problems.

He disputed the way the council report framed the issue, suggesting it was underplaying potential risks compared to warnings nationally and internationally about the potential impacts of comparatively lower levels of nitrates.

“The regional council has a duty of care.”

supplied/greenpeace A Greenpeace protest about the use synthetic nitrogen fertilisers (file photo).

Scarsbrook said the council did provide information on the state of the environment, which it had done through the report, and this was available to water suppliers.

He also said landowners with the SOE wells on their properties were informed about nitrate levels so they could make an informed choice about how they use it.

“There have been instances where we have helped a landowner identify an alternative groundwater source where they’ve had concerns about water quality,” said Scarsbrook.

He said the SOE wells with nitrate levels above maximum acceptable values (MAV) were not used for public supply.

Abel said about 80% of New Zealanders had access to water with low nitrate levels but about 138,000 –mostly in rural areas – faced consuming higher-risk water.

He claimed “hundreds of household water supplies in Waikato” could have nitrate levels exceeding a level judged as potentially affecting reproductive health.

Abel said the regional council “has an absolute duty to warn those communities of the potential health risks and do something about it”.

Information from the office of the prime minister’s chief science adviser says up to 14% of the population may get drinking water from unregistered supplies where nitrate content is often not tested.

It said evolving evidence of a “possible relationship” between nitrates, bowel cancer and reproductive outcomes should continue to be monitored in New Zealand.

“Regular testing of nitrate levels in drinking water is important for families with formula-fed babies that use private groundwater bore or well supplies.”