Raglan airfield land to be returned to Māori owners after almost 90 years

The Raglan airfield – seen in the middle of this image – is on land taken from Māori in 1936.

Māori land in Raglan that was taken decades ago for use as an airfield is to be returned to its rightful owners.

Waikato District Councillors have unanimously agreed for council staff to start working with Government agencies to eventually return the land to Māori.

The 36-hectare block was Māori freehold land before an Air Force Officer picked it for an emergency airfield in February 1936.

At Tuesday’s meeting mayor Allan Sanson said it was a historic day for the council to right a past wrong.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Raglan Airfield was selected as a good location for an emergency airfield by an Air Force Officer in February 1936.

“It’s given us a chance to tidy up another piece of our history, and it confirms a shift in direction for us in this area.”

The council is discussing the future of the airfield with several groups: Ngati Maahanga, Newton Whaanau Trust & Papahua 1 and descendants of Te Kopua Block / Tainui O Tainui.

The land was no longer required following World War II but, instead of returning it to Māori, the Civil Aviation Authority requested the Raglan County Council take over its administration.

The land was declared Crown land in 1969 and was formally given to the Raglan County Council.

In 1971 Māori land rights activist Tuaiwa (Eva) Rickard and the Matakite-O-Aotearoa Movement raised the question of the land going back to its original owners.

Sixteen years later – in 1987 – the land previously used as a golf course and now known as Te Kopua No. 4 Block was returned to Māori ownership.

But, the Raglan Airfield was retained by Waikato District Council, the successor of Raglan County Council.

It has continued to manage the land and operate it as an unmanned airfield.

The airfield became the site of a controversial protest in early 2019 after the Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice that prompted many airfield operators to review the safety of their sites.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The 10.3ha of land is currently owned by the Waikato District Council.

The council closed the airfield to implement the safety improvements, and a fence was erected around the perimeter of the land.

A group of people opposing this occupied the land in protest and said the fence impeded access to a nearby beach.

This coincided with conversations between council staff, mayor Allan Sanson, councillor Lisa Thomson, and mana whenua on the airfield’s future – which resulted in approval for staff to engage with the relevant agencies about returning the land to its original owners.