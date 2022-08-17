Ian Foster's home crowd 'quite happy he is back in there' as coach

NZ Rugby chair Stewart Mitchell confirms Ian Foster will keep his job, with Joe Schmidt taking on a new role.

Ian Foster “knows his ins and outs” and is backed by the All Blacks squad, according to those on the streets of his home region.

The news Foster would carry on as coach through to the Rugby World Cup was announced by New Zealand Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell in Auckland on Wednesday, the day after a crucial meeting with NZ Rugby leaders.

Foster, who was born in Putāruru and went to Forest View High School in Tokoroa, appeared to be on the chopping block after the Ireland series loss and the loss against South Africa two weeks ago.

But a 35-23 victory in Johannesburg last weekend turned the tide in Foster’s favour.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The All Blacks “all played for [Foster] the other night” in Johannesburg, Juno Haumu said.

On the streets of Hamilton, Juno Haumu said that win was proof that the All Blacks backed Foster, which was crucial for success as a team.

”I’m quite happy he is back in there. They all played for him the other night, they really did.

”His record hasn’t been great, but the players backed him.”

He said there had been a lot of injuries and he liked that Foster brought in young blood – who played well last weekend.

The All Blacks were still on track for the World Cup, and were capable of winning when it mattered, Haumu said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Cedric Kohinga said it was too early to write Ian Foster off.

Cedric Kohinga said Kiwis had high expectations of athletes and expected them to perform well.

“I wouldn’t write them off right now. Up until recently only six teams have defeated the All Blacks.”

He said a lot of top players went overseas to play and coach, and it was only a matter of time before other teams caught up.

Foster’s record wasn’t in his favour, but Kohinga said “I think it’s too early to write him off yet”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Barry Fox has supported the All Blacks for more than 20 years and Foster “knows his ins and outs”.

Barry Fox backed Foster 100%.

He said he had supported the All Blacks for over 20 years, and believed Foster was the right man for the job.

“At the rate they are going now he should be good. They really knocked South Africa backwards.

“Foster knows what he is doing, knows his ins and outs.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Khan Rawiri said the All Blacks should try someone else as coach.

Khan Rawiri was the only one who disagreed, saying “I think he should be changed”.

“I think we will lose [the World Cup] if he is still the captain.”

Rawiri said Foster’s record hadn’t been the best, and thought they should trial someone else in the top job.

“I was so disappointed about that [loss to Ireland].”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ian Foster cracks a smile after it was confirmed he would remain All Blacks head coach.

At Wednesday’s press conference, New Zealand Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell talked about a Tuesday meeting with Foster “to finalise conversations around where things sat after the first five tests of the year”.

Foster had sat down with NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and general manager, professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum, Mitchell said.

“Ian has provided management with his own recommendations, and these have in turn been recommended to the board who have unanimously agreed they have absolute confidence that Ian and this coaching group are the right people to lead the All Blacks through to the World Cup.

“This has been privately and publicly validated by our players and in various conversations with our high performance team.

“I want to absolutely emphasise going forward that both Ian as head coach and Mark as chief executive have the board's absolute backing and support.”