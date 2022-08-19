Higher density plan change details hit ratepayers' mailboxes

Housing intensification is set to expand in Hamilton under Plan Change 12, including the controversial provision for up to three homes, three storeys high on sections without the need for resource consent in places (file).

Details of implementing new “three and three” housing intensification measures in Hamilton have just been posted to around 50,000 city homes, as some councillors attempt to distance themselves from the rule change.

Three councillors – deputy mayor Geoff Taylor and councillors Mark Bunting and Rob Pascoe – voted against public notification of Plan Change 12 (PC12) for various reasons at Thursday’s meeting.

That was despite the fact the council is obliged to give effect to the new intensification laws supported by Labour and National.

Public hearings on PC12 before independent commissioners are due to be held next year. They would make recommendations to the council about any changes.

Rejected recommendations will be referred to the Government for a final decision and the final PC12 is due to be operational in 2024.

Both Waipā and Waikato districts – defined as high-growth areas – are also caught by the new housing intensification laws and also have significant concerns. The hearings will be joint ones with those councils.

Pascoe said some public feedback he’d received showed people mistakenly felt the council had “rolled over” in developing PC12.

City planning manager Mark Davey said letters going to ratepayers would it make clear PC12 was the result of a law change.

Councillor Angela O’Leary also said the letters outlined how the council had pushed back “as much as possible” in developing a plan that suited Hamilton.

But, following concerns raised by councillor Dave Macpherson, the council passed a motion that in all future communications it would be clear that the plan change resulted from a Labour-National consensus rather than just being a “Government” directive. That latter wording in the letter indicated “political naivety”, Macpherson said.

Tom Lee/Stuff National Party Leader Christopher Luxon told media in Te Awamutu last week that his party could revisit housing intensification laws causing concern in Hamilton city, and Waipā and Waikato districts (file).

In response to Stuff queries, National’s leader Chris Luxon last week hinted in Te Awamutu that his party could revisit its support for all the intensification rules if there were ongoing concerns.

Taylor said if National did this and gets elected to power the rules could be scrapped. “It’s a stupid law.” He asked why Hamilton should play “the game”, adding he was concerned at “uncontrolled subdivision”.

But O’Leary – who talked of the risk of the rules making parts of Hamilton a “dump” – said if the council didn’t follow the law the council could end up being run by commissioners.

Colleague Ryan Hamilton worried PC12’s Hamilton-specific approach could be undermined if the Government felt it needed to step in and make the city comply.

Also, councillor Ewan Wilson said PC12 contained measures to help avoid “modern-day slums”.

He acknowledged. however, that people could be very concerned their suburban home could be overlooked by “three and three” sections on either side.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There’s concern too much intensification could result in parts of Hamilton becoming overcrowded, say councillors (file).

Asked at the meeting whether it was worth working with other metropolitan centres to lobby ministers for changes to ensure better outcomes, Davey said: “Yes, we can consider that.”

“If we can give them a solution on a silver platter...maybe we’ve got a better chance,” said councillor Sarah Thomson.

She also believed strongly “that density can be done well” and that’s why she wanted rule changes to help ensure quality urban design.

“We don’t want poor outcomes for our neighbourhoods.”

Mayor Paula Southgate said she reluctantly supported the plan after lobbying various ministers over Hamilton’s concerns, adding “we’ve actually got to fight for what’s right for our city here”.

She planned to keep asking for Government financial support for infrastructure and other costs to support intensification.