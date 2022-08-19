Waikato Hospital ward closed due to spread of Covid-19 between patients

New patients would not be admitted to a Waikato Hospital Ward due to Covid-19 spread between patients.

New admissions to a ward at Waikato Hospital have been halted after Covid-19 started to spread amongst patients – further hampering elective surgeries.

There would be no new admissions to M14 –the cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery ward– due to “transmission of Covid-19 within the ward”, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

Services would remain open to new patients, who would be provided beds in alternative ward areas.

But elective procedures would be impacted – as pausing admissions to a ward reduced the number of available beds.

“While M14 access is restricted we will be reviewing those elective surgery patients to confirm whether it is clinically appropriate to defer surgery,” the spokesperson said.

Surgeries that needed to would go ahead, including immediate follow-up care in the intensive care unit or high dependency unit.

Affected patients would be contacted directly.

This strategy would be reviewed on Tuesday, an email sent to staff said.

The spokesperson said strict infection prevention and control processes had limited the spread of the virus, but the most effective way to stamp it out was to close the ward to new patients.

Current inpatients had been separated and all staff and patients were taking daily RAT tests until the spread stopped.

Mask wearing was still required in all Te Whatu Ora facilities, and the number of visitors remained restricted. All new patients were tested for Covid-19.

“We ask that all visitors continue to follow our requirements and please do not visit patients or staff if you are unwell.”

On Thursday, there was 4540 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in the country, along with 473 people in hospital.

Ten people are in intensive care.