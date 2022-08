Police were notified of the crash on the Waikato Expressway in Hamilton at 6:23pm (file photo).

A pedestrian has died following a crash on Waikato Expressway in Hamilton.

Police were notified of the crash, involving the pedestrian and a vehicle, at 6:23pm, a statement from police said.

The road was closed in both directions at 8pm on Friday – at Pardella Boulevard northbound and Resolution Drive southbound.

Diversions were in place, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit would examine the scene.