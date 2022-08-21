Police name pedestrian killed in Waikato Expressway crash

The fatal crash on Friday follows another crash that injured a pedestrian last month, about one kilometre north of Lake Road Bridge, above (file photo).

Police have named a 52-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on the Waikato Expressway on Friday.

He was Jonathan Kevin Bulled from Hamilton, police said in a statement Sunday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, which happened about 6.23pm on Friday, are ongoing.

The accident led to road closures in both directions at the time, at Pardella Boulevard northbound and Resolution Drive southbound.

The fatality follows a case last month in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Waikato Expressway and critically injured.

That happened at Horsham Downs just after 12.15am on July 23.