'Maxed out' Waikato district seeks more time for 'three and three' plan change

New developments in Ngāruawāhia – Waikato district is seeking more time to notify a plan to give effect to new “three and three” housing intensification rules (file).

A “maxed out” Waikato district has sought an extension to notify a proposed plan change to give effect to the Government’s new “three and three” housing intensification rules.

Hamilton and Waipā, which are also caught by the new rules, have recently signed off on their proposed “three and three”-related changes, which provide for up to three homes, three storeys high in places without the need for a resource consent.

But Waikato's mayor Allan Sanson confirmed Monday his council was seeking a month’s extension after not meeting the weekend deadline to notify for consultation so as “to get it right”.

He said there would be nothing worse than rushing to meet the deadline and relying on the submissions process to iron out any wrinkles.

“We’d rather get it right first time.”

READ MORE:

* Waikato River's health may trump housing intensification edict

* New housing rules raise fears of 'holus-bolus' development in Hamilton

* 'Rapid' growth between Hamilton and Auckland expected to continue



Asked why Waikato hadn’t met the deadline, he said the work needed to be done by planners. Staff had been “donkey deep” in sorting out appeals to the district plan recently.

“We’re maxed out,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato district mayor Allan Sanson says “we’re maxed out” and his council needs more time to develop a plan change to cater for new intensification rules

He said Christchurch had been successful in getting an extension.

Sanson said a plan change to give effect to the new rules would still need to be signed off by the end of the current council term in October.

Four towns in the district – Huntly, Pōkeno, Ngāruawāhia and Tuakau -.will be affected by the new rules, with Raglan not yet big enough to be caught up, Sanson said.

He noted that Raglan residents were not generally keen to see multi-storey apartments in the seaside town.