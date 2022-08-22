Councillors eye National candidacy in Hamilton East for next year

At least two councillors seeking re-election in the wider Waikato are also considering vying for a seat in next year’s general election (file).

Two current city councillors vying for re-election at the local government elections in October are also thinking about a tilt at Parliament with National in next year’s general election.

“I’m open to exploring it,” said councillor Ryan Hamilton when asked about suggestions he was considering putting his name forward given that National’s 2020 candidate David Bennett is retiring as an MP.

But he was currently focusing on the local council elections for the city’s east ward and there was a lot of water to flow under the bridge between now and next year.

Asked about the potential implications for his council work if he was selected to run and possibly elected in Hamilton East, he said there would be “imperfect overlaps”.

“We’d have to walk through what that might mean.”

But he acknowledged he couldn’t be both a councillor and an MP at the same time.

Hamilton said he was passionate about serving the community regardless of whatever role he ended up having.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff City councillor Ryan Hamilton says “I’m doing my homework” about the possibility of seeking the National party’s candidacy for the Hamilton East electorate next year (file).

Fellow council east ward candidate Kesh Naidoo-Rauf also confirmed she was considering a potential run for National’s Hamilton East candidacy.

“I’m doing my homework. I haven’t made a final decision yet.”

Naidoo-Rauf said she would let people know once she’d confirmed what she was doing.

“That’s if I even get there.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff First-term councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf is also considering a tilt at the National candidate’s slot for Hamilton East seat in the general lection (file).

Her main focus at the moment was the city council but, like Ryan Hamilton, envisaged representing the local community in some capacity regardless.

She stressed it was still early days and that she had young children.

Her council role was flexible for family life “and national politics might not be”.

Last month, Bennett cited the recent birth of his first child as helping drive his decision to retire as an MP.

“(I) always promised myself that I wouldn’t do this job if I had a family.”

Meanwhile, National’s Hamilton West candidate in 2020 Tim Macindoe affirmed Monday an earlier comment that one of the reasons he hadn’t stood for the council this year was the prospect of being a general election candidate again in 2023.

ROSA WOODS Tim Macindoe is tight-lipped over the candidate selection process for National in Hamilton West (file).

“I’m not ruling out a bid for local body government at some stage in the future but, for now, my focus is on trying to get back into parliamentary politics,” he told Stuff in May.

However, Macindoe declined Monday to discuss any matters related to the party’s Hamilton West candidate selection process for next year.