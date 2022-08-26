Ex-exec presses education minister for changes at Te Pūkenga

Former Te Pūkenga executive Merran Davis has raised a range of concerns about the mega polytech directly with education minister Chris Hipkins this week (file).

Installing a commissioner and re-constituting the council of beleaguered mega polytech Te Pūkenga could help put it back on track, says a former education boss.

Former Hamilton-based senior executive Merran Davis met with Education Minister Chris Hipikins via Zoom this week and again pressed her case for a commissioner to be appointed to manage the struggling Te Pūkenga and for there to be an official investigation into the appointment of Stephen Town, the former chief executive.

In a post-meeting interview, Davis said the only way to get the right skills and experience on to the council was to re-constitute it and she had told the minister this.

She was also worried about the current council overseeing a recruitment process for Town’s replacement.

READ MORE:

* Minister rules out Te Pūkenga commissioner 'at this time'

* Under fire Te Pūkenga says 'sorry to all staff' in face of financial crisis

* Mega-polytech deputy chief executive resigns from 'dream job' after eight months



Christel Yardley/Stuff Creating Hamilton-headquartered Te Pūkenga was the wrong move, says the National Party, in the wake of a concerning report about the new mega polytech for Aotearoa.

“They will appoint someone similar to themselves.”

There was a risk that Te Pūkenga could run into leadership problems again if the council drove the process.

She claimed the council didn’t understand what was needed to carry out a national educational transformation.

“There’s nobody on that council with deep education experience,” Davis said.

She noted “education is a unique workforce and coming up with structures without regard to purpose or function is structure without a soul”.

Davis also raised concerns about the lack of a Māori-Pākehā co-management approach at the most senior levels.

While co-management was proposed for regional managers “to me that’s not at the top table”. She felt dual appointees should be in place at chief executive level.

Davis recommended the minister set up an independent transformation advisory group, including “more innovative, diverse and dissenting voices to ensure his vision is achieved and doesn't end up the minimum viable mega polytech model”.

She felt Hipkins listened carefully and asked for her response on a proposed new leadership structure, as well as her thoughts on the challenges of bringing polytechs and industry training organisations together in one organisation.

But the minister didn’t respond to her specific points

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins has decribed Merran Davis as someone who knows the tertiary sector well and is passionate about education. (file).

Hipkins said last month a commissioner couldn’t be justified “at this time”.

Asked for fresh comment, on the call for commissioner and an inquiry into Town’s recruitment process, a statement from Hipkins only said: “Merran is someone who knows the sector well and I appreciated our conversation. I’m always open to constructive discussions on how we can keep improving the vocational education sector, which is something Merran is passionate about.”

Te Pūkenga was asked for comment on the same matters and the issue of whether the current council was the appropriate body to oversee recruitment of Town’s replacement.

Chairperson Murray Strong’s only comment in a statement was: “We’re confident we can meet the minister’s expectations and deliver the transformation that’s required.”