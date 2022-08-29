Push on for $30 million Waikato affordable housing fund

An affordable housing initiative could kick off with $30m and the long-term goal is to build up a $100 million fund, says Momentum Waikato chief executive Kelvyn Eglinton (file).

With $30 million, a major affordable housing initiative for the Waikato can begin, a community foundation says.

Momentum Waikato is pitching to potential funders – including Waikato Regional Council – and says the homes would both help families and support economic growth.

“We think we can start with $30 million,” said Kelvyn Eglinton, the chief executive of Hamilton-based Momentum Waikato.

Affordable housing sits in between “social housing” – for the likes of the homeless and those needing emergency accommodation – and market-supplied housing.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Creating “affordable homes” would bridge the gap between social housing, provided by various agencies, and market-supplied housing, says Momentum (file),

Eglinton’s comments in an interview Friday were made the day after Momentum’s presentation to Waikato Regional Council, seeking a $10 million contribution to a proposed Community Impact Fund for affordable housing development.

Another $10 million in “cornerstone” investment is being sought from an unnamed funder, while Momentum would pitch in $2 million to $3 million itself, Eglinton said.

His organisation would also seek further contributions to take the fund, which is part of the Waikato Housing Initiative, up to $30 million.

Long-term the goal was to have a $100 million fund for affordable projects, said Eglinton, who has taken a prominent role in regional efforts to improve housing availability.

“It’s basically development financing to get the projects up and running and then, when we sell, we sell with a 3% margin on top...and then [the margin] comes back into the pot.”

The fund would allow for projects to be developed with reduced rates of return and finance costs, and reduced costs for land and services.

In terms of location, Eglinton said: “It’s really where the land is available.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Momentum Waikato made a pitch to Waikato Regional Council for $10m in funding. Some councillors were intrigued, others concerned about the amount requested.

The organisation had already been talking to the likes of South Waikato District Council and various other parties on providing land for developments.

“The only way to get affordability because of land price is... opportunities where land is part of the deal.”

Developments could be purchased by other parties once completed.

On what protections there would be for public monies invested into such a scheme, Eglinton said it was envisaged that big funders would have a role in governance appointments.

Also, covenants could help ensure that people didn’t quickly re-sell properties after getting homes at reduced costs, he told regional councillors on Thursday.

A staff report to the council on Momentum’s plan said a stocktake in 2019 highlighted a regional shortfall of 7500 homes and a projected need for another 51,000 homes by 2043.

It said the median house price late last year was more than 9.5 times median household income, compared to a 6.2 times “extremely unaffordable” yardstick.

The proposed fund would target areas “where need is identified” and in line with “documented regional housing shortfalls”, the report said.

Waikato’s economic development agency Te Waka supported the fund concept, Eglinton told councillors, because “housing is an enabler to them growing the economy”.

Councillors supported staff investigating the proposal and reporting back to the new council after the elections.

But at least one councillor, Ngā Tai ki Uta’s Kataraina Hodge, had reservations.

“I’m not a big fan of looking at giving $10 million to a start-up fund of some sort.”

She liked the concept and supported staff investigating. “But $10 million?”

Noting points raised by her colleague Stu Husband on whether central government should play a bigger role, she said of the council definitely putting in money: “At this point in time I’m not a fan for $10 million going out of the Waikato Regional Council’s pockets for anything.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Kataraina Hodge said she had reservations about the council committing $10 million despite the fund’s good intentions (file).

Thames-Coromandel councillor Denis Tegg, however, said he was “intrigued” by the proposal, saying “there is an extreme housing shortage in Thames” and that problems could be exacerbated by sea level rise.

Eglinton said there were opportunities and “great need” in places like Hauraki.

Hamilton councillor Jennifer Nickel liked the concept and noted it could be applicable to the city, including “the situation we have in Ulster St”.

Fellow Hamilton councillor Russ Rimmington described Momentum’s idea as a tremendous initiative “but it comes down to who’s going to put up the bucks”.