Three people hurt, one critical after single-vehicle crash in Huntly

Emergency services rushed to a single-vehicle crash on Hetherington Rd in Huntly on Saturday night (file photo).

There people have been injured and one is critical after a single-vehicle crash in Huntly.

Police were called to the crash on Hetherington Rd at 8.45pm, a police spokesperson said.

Three people were transported to Waikato Hospital – one in a critical condition, one with serious injuries, and a third with moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

The road was blocked while emergency services were at the scene, and a power line brought down in the crash was being restored by the power company.